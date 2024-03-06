Omer Yoachimik

Advanced DNS Protection: mitigating sophisticated DNS DDoS attacks
03/07/2024
We're proud to introduce the Advanced DNS Protection system, a robust defense mechanism designed to protect against the most sophisticated DNS-based DDoS attacks...
01/26/2024
In 2023, Cloudflare mitigated 35.7 million malicious requests that targeted Jewish and Holocaust educational websites. Today more than ever, it’s important to ensure these websites are protected and available...
01/09/2024
Welcome to the sixteenth edition of Cloudflare’s DDoS Threat Report. This edition covers DDoS trends and key findings for the fourth and final quarter of the year 2023, complete with a review of major trends throughout the year...
10/26/2023
In the past quarter, DDoS attacks surged by 65%. Gaming and Gambling companies were the most attacked and Cloudflare mitigated thousands of hyper-volumetric DDoS attacks. The largest attacks we saw peaked at 201 million rps and 2.6 Tbps....
10/23/2023
Since the October 7 Hamas attack, DDoS attackers have been targeting Israeli newspaper and media websites as well as software companies and financial institutions. ...
07/18/2023
Q2 2023 saw an unprecedented escalation in DDoS attack sophistication. Pro-Russian hacktivists REvil, Killnet and Anonymous Sudan joined forces to attack Western sites. Mitel vulnerability exploits surged by a whopping 532%, and attacks on crypto rocketed up by 600%....
04/25/2023
Researchers have recently published the discovery of a new DDoS reflection/amplification attack vector leveraging the SLP protocol. Cloudflare expects the prevalence of SLP-based DDoS attacks to rise in the coming weeks...
04/12/2023
Learn how the new and improved Network Analytics dashboard provides security professionals insights into their DDoS attack and traffic landscape...
04/11/2023
Threat actors kicked off 2023 with a bang. The start of the year was characterized by a series of hacktivist campaigns against Western targets, and record-breaking hyper volumetric attacks...
02/13/2023
This was a weekend of record-breaking DDoS attacks. Over the weekend, Cloudflare detected and mitigated dozens of hyper-volumetric DDoS attacks. The majority of attacks peaked in the ballpark of 50-70 million requests per second (rps) with the largest exceeding 71 million rps...
02/02/2023
Over the past few days, Cloudflare, as well as other sources, have observed healthcare organizations targeted by a pro-Russian hacktivist group claiming to be Killnet. ...
01/27/2023
Today, 78 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, we mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. With Cloudflare’s Project Galileo, we protect Holocaust educational websites and at risk public interest groups. Read more to see how attacks on these groups increased in 2022....
01/10/2023
In Q4, Cloudflare mitigated millions of DDoS attacks. Attack durations increase, volumetric attacks surged, and ransom DDoS attacks persist. Travel & events industries were hit hardest and over 90% of traffic to Chinese Internet properties were L3/4 DDoS attacks. Read more on our recent report....
10/12/2022
In Q3, DDoS attacks increased by 111% YoY, Cloudflare auto-mitigated a 2.5 Tbps attack targeting a Minecraft server as multi-terabit scale DDoS attacks become increasingly frequent. Read more in our 2022 Q3 DDoS Report...
09/28/2022
We’re pleased to introduce Cloudflare’s free Botnet Threat Feed for Service Providers. This includes all types of service providers, ranging from hosting providers to ISPs and cloud compute providers....
09/19/2022
Cloudflare’s Advanced DDoS Alerts provide tailored and actionable notifications in real-time...
09/19/2022
Cloudflare’s new Adaptive DDoS Protection system learns your unique traffic patterns and constantly adapts to protect you against sophisticated DDoS attacks...
07/14/2022
We named the botnet that launched the 26M rps (requests per second) DDoS attack "Mantis" as it is also like the Mantis shrimp, small but very powerful...
07/11/2022
Location-Aware DDoS Protection is now available in beta for Cloudflare Enterprise customers that are subscribed to the Advanced DDoS service...
07/06/2022
Welcome to our 2022 Q2 DDoS report. This report includes insights and trends about the DDoS threat landscape — as observed across the global Cloudflare network...