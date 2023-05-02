Alex Forster

How we built Network Analytics v2
05/02/2023
Network Analytics v2 is a fundamental redesign of the backend systems that power Network Analytics...
04/25/2023
Researchers have recently published the discovery of a new DDoS reflection/amplification attack vector leveraging the SLP protocol. Cloudflare expects the prevalence of SLP-based DDoS attacks to rise in the coming weeks...
02/13/2023
This was a weekend of record-breaking DDoS attacks. Over the weekend, Cloudflare detected and mitigated dozens of hyper-volumetric DDoS attacks. The majority of attacks peaked in the ballpark of 50-70 million requests per second (rps) with the largest exceeding 71 million rps...
04/05/2022
This post tells the story of how a missing shell option called “pipefail” slowed Cloudflare down....
03/08/2022
A zero-day vulnerability in the Mitel MiCollab business phone system has recently been discovered (CVE-2022-26143). This vulnerability, called TP240PhoneHome, which Cloudflare customers are already protected against, can be used to launch UDP amplification attacks...
03/08/2022
A new reflection/amplification distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) vector with a record-breaking potential amplification ratio of 4,294,967,296:1 has been abused by attackers in the wild to launch multiple high-impact DDoS attacks...
10/07/2021
Because of the sustained attacks we are observing, we are sharing details on recent attack patterns, what steps they should take before an attack, and what to do after an attack has taken place....
10/01/2021
Over the past month, multiple Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers have been targeted by Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks from entities claiming to be REvil. ...