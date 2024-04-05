Matthew Prince

Major data center power failure (again): Cloudflare Code Orange tested
04/08/2024
Just four months after a complete power outage at a critical data center we were hit with the exact same scenario. Here’s how we did this time, and what’s next...
02/01/2024
On Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2023, Cloudflare detected a threat actor on our self-hosted Atlassian server. Our security team immediately began an investigation, cut off the threat actor’s access, and no Cloudflare customer data or systems were impacted by this event...
11/04/2023
Beginning on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:43 UTC Cloudflare's control plane and analytics services experienced an outage. Here are the details...
09/27/2023
Cloudflare is officially a teenager. We launched on September 27, 2010. Today we celebrate our thirteenth birthday...
12/11/2022
Over the course of this Impact Week, we will tell other stories about the way that the Internet, and Cloudflare specifically, provide an optimistic opportunity to improve our world....
11/30/2022
After not raising prices in our history, this was something we thought carefully about before deciding to do. While we have over a decade of network expansion and innovation under our belts, what may not be intuitive is that our goal is not to increase revenue from this change....
09/25/2022
Cloudflare launched on September 27, 2010. This week we'll celebrate our 12th birthday. As has become our tradition, we'll be announcing a series of products that we think of as our gifts back to the Internet...
09/03/2022
We have blocked Kiwifarms. Visitors to any of the Kiwifarms sites that use any of Cloudflare's services will see a Cloudflare block page and a link to this post. ...
08/31/2022
Cloudflare launched nearly twelve years ago. Over that time, our set of services has become much more complicated. With that complexity we have developed policies around how we handle abuse of different features Cloudflare provides...
08/09/2022
Yesterday, August 8, 2022, Twilio shared that they’d been compromised by a targeted phishing attack. Around the same time as Twilio was attacked, we saw an attack with very similar characteristics also targeting Cloudflare’s employees...
04/03/2022
Following Russia’s unjustified and tragic invasion of Ukraine in late February, the world has watched closely as Russian troops attempted to advance across Ukraine, only to be resisted and repelled by the Ukrainian people...
03/07/2022
Today, Cloudflare is launching the Critical Infrastructure Defense Project. The Project was born out of conversations with cybersecurity and government experts concerned about potential retaliation to the sanctions that resulted from the Russian invasion of Ukraine...
03/07/2022
At Cloudflare, we've watched in horror the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As the possibility of war looked more likely, we began to carefully monitor the situation on the ground, with the goal of keeping our employees, our customers, and our network safe...
12/08/2021
Today we're excited to announce that Cloudflare has acquired Zaraz. The Zaraz value proposition aligns with Cloudflare's mission. They aim to make the web more secure, more reliable, and faster. And they built their solution on Cloudflare Workers....
09/26/2021
This week we celebrate Cloudflare's birthday. We launched the company 11 years ago tomorrow: September 27, 2010. It has been our tradition, since our first birthday, to use this week to launch innovative new products that we think of as our gift back to the Internet....
09/14/2021
This is the story of how we decided to work with Google to build Signed Exchanges support at Cloudflare. But, more generally, it's also a story of how Cloudflare thinks about building disruptive new products....
07/30/2021
During Impact Week, we've shared how Cloudflare is providing tools for our customers to minimize their environmental impact as well as what we, as a company, are doing to help society at large. But some critical stakeholders we haven’t talked much about yet are Cloudflare's more than 2,000 employees...
07/27/2021
While we didn't set out to reduce the environmental impact of the Internet, Cloudflare has always had efficiency at its core. It comes from our ongoing fight with an old nemesis: the speed of light....
07/25/2021
This week we kick off Cloudflare's first Impact Week. We originally conceived the idea of the week as a way to highlight some of the things we were doing as a company around our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. ...
07/23/2021
Amazon’s mission statement is: “We strive to offer our customers the lowest possible prices, the best available selection, and the utmost convenience.” And yet, when it comes to egress, their prices are far from the lowest possible....