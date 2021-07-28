Cloudflare and COVID-19: Project Fair Shot Update

2 min read

In February 2021, Cloudflare launched Project Fair Shot — a program that gave our Waiting Room product free of charge to any government, municipality, private/public business, or anyone responsible for the scheduling and/or dissemination of the COVID-19 vaccine.

By having our Waiting Room technology in front of the vaccine scheduling application, it ensured that:

Applications would remain available, reliable, and resilient against massive spikes of traffic for users attempting to get their vaccine appointment scheduled.

Visitors could wait for their long-awaited vaccine with confidence, arriving at a branded queuing page that provided accurate, estimated wait times.

Vaccines would get distributed equitably, and not just to folks with faster reflexes or Internet connections.

Since February, we’ve seen a good number of participants in Project Fair Shot. To date, we have helped more than 100 customers across more than 10 countries to schedule approximately 100 million vaccinations. Even better, these vaccinations went smoothly, with customers like the County of San Luis Obispo regularly dealing with more than 20,000 appointments in a day. “The bottom line is Cloudflare saved lives today. Our County will forever be grateful for your participation in getting the vaccine to those that need it most in an elegant, efficient and ethical manner” — Web Services Administrator for the County of San Luis Obispo.

We are happy to have helped not just in the US, but worldwide as well. In Canada, we partnered with a number of organizations and the Canadian government to increase access to the vaccine. One partner stated: “Our relationship with Cloudflare went from ‘Let's try Waiting Room’ to ‘Unless you have this, we're not going live with that public-facing site.'” — CEO of Verto Health. In another country in Europe, we saw over three million people go through the Waiting Room in less than 24 hours, leading to a significantly smoother and less stressful experience. Cities in Japan, — working closely with our partner, Classmethod — have been able to vaccinate over 40 million people and are on track to complete their vaccination process across 317 cities. If you want more stories from Project Fair Shot, check out our case studies.

A European customer seeing very high amounts of traffic during a vaccination event

We are continuing to add more customers to Project Fair Shot every day to ensure we are doing all that we can to help distribute more vaccines. With the emergence of the Delta variant and others, vaccine distribution (and soon, booster shots) is still very much a real problem to keep everyone healthy and resilient. Because of these new developments, Cloudflare will be extending Project Fair Shot until at least July 1, 2022. Though we are not excited to see the pandemic continue, we are humbled to be able to provide our services and be a critical part in helping us collectively move towards a better tomorrow.