John Graham-Cumming

Major data center power failure (again): Cloudflare Code Orange tested
04/08/2024
Just four months after a complete power outage at a critical data center we were hit with the exact same scenario. Here’s how we did this time, and what’s next...
Lisbon, Portugal
04/08/2024
02/01/2024
On Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2023, Cloudflare detected a threat actor on our self-hosted Atlassian server. Our security team immediately began an investigation, cut off the threat actor’s access, and no Cloudflare customer data or systems were impacted by this event...
09/27/2023
Matthew and Michelle, co-founders of Cloudflare, published their annual founders’ letter today. The letter ends with a poem written by an AI running using Workers AI on Cloudflare’s global network. Here’s the code that wrote the poem...
09/24/2023
Building the future is, in part, what Birthday Week is about. Over the past 13 years we’ve announced things like Universal SSL (doubling the size of the encrypted web overnight), or Cloudflare Workers (helping change the way people build and scale applications). This year will be no different...
05/14/2023
The recent arrival of LLMs capable of assisting programmers in writing, debugging and modifying code is yet another step. It’s a step at both making programmers more productive and helping more people be programmers...
11/14/2022
Every developer wants to get code running on one machine and perfect it. It’s so much easier to work that way. We just happen to have one machine that scales to the size of the Internet: a global, distributed, supercomputer. It’s our Supercloud, and we build our own products on it, and you can too...
10/26/2022
Today, a change to our Tiered Cache system caused some requests to fail for users with status code 530...
10/03/2022
Cloudflare's 12th birthday week: 36 announcements ranging from SIM cards to post quantum encryption via hardware keys and so much more. Here’s a review of everything we announced this week...
09/23/2022
We made a lot of new products Generally Available this week, so in case you missed it, here’s a recap...
09/18/2022
Over the course of the next week, you’re going to hear about Cloudflare products that are out of beta and generally available...
07/04/2022
Here’s a short list of recent technical blog posts to give you something to read today...
03/22/2022
Today at 03:30 UTC we learnt of a compromise of Okta. We use Okta internally for employee identity as part of our authentication stack. We have investigated this compromise carefully and do not believe we have been compromised as a result...
03/04/2022
Cloudflare operates in more than 250 cities worldwide where we connect our equipment to the Internet to provide our broad range of services...
02/23/2022
Earlier today we announced that Cloudflare has agreed to acquire Area 1 Security...
02/10/2022
Earlier today, Cloudflare announced that we have acquired Vectrix, a cloud-access security broker (CASB) company focused on solving the problem of control and visibility in the SaaS applications and public cloud providers that your team uses...
01/07/2022
As we start planning our 2022 Innovation Weeks, we are reflecting back on the highlights from each of these weeks...
12/14/2021
In this blog post we will cover WAF evasion patterns and exfiltration attempts seen in the wild, trend data on attempted exploitation, and information on exploitation that we saw prior to the public disclosure of CVE-2021-44228....
12/10/2021
I wrote earlier about how to mitigate CVE-2021-44228 in Log4j, how the vulnerability came about and Cloudflare’s mitigations for our customers. As I write we are rolling out protection for our FREE customers as well because of the vulnerability’s severity....
12/10/2021
In this post we explain the history of this vulnerability, how it was introduced, how Cloudflare is protecting our clients. We will update later with actual attempted exploitation we are seeing blocked by our firewall service....
12/08/2021
Today we're excited to announce that Cloudflare has acquired Zaraz. The Zaraz value proposition aligns with Cloudflare's mission. They aim to make the web more secure, more reliable, and faster. And they built their solution on Cloudflare Workers....