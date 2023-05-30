Cloudflare is deprecating Railgun
06/01/2023
Cloudflare will deprecate Railgun on January 2024...
06/01/2023
Cloudflare will deprecate Railgun on January 2024...
05/15/2023
Secure your team’s usage of AI tools with Cloudflare One...
04/13/2023
Cloudflare Zero Trust named to Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge...
01/25/2023
Several Cloudflare services became unavailable for 121 minutes on January 24th, 2023 due to an error releasing code that manages service tokens. The incident degraded a wide range of Cloudflare products...
01/10/2023
Today, over 10,000 organizations trust Cloudflare One to connect and secure their users, devices, applications, and data. As part of CIO Week, we spoke with the leaders of some of our largest customers to better understand why they selected Cloudflare...
12/12/2022
Starting today, we are making the Cloudflare One Zero Trust suite available to teams that qualify for Projects Galileo or Athenian at no cost....
02/10/2022
Earlier today, Cloudflare announced that we have acquired Vectrix, a cloud-access security broker (CASB) company focused on solving the problem of control and visibility in the SaaS applications and public cloud providers that your team uses...
12/10/2021
The vulnerability disclosed yesterday in the Java-based logging package, log4j, allows attackers to execute code on a remote server. We’ve updated Cloudflare’s WAF to defend your infrastructure against this 0-day attack. ...
12/06/2021
Cloudflare One helps enterprises build modern enterprise networks, operate efficiently and securely, and throw out on-premise hardware. It’s been more than a year since we announced the product suite, and we wanted to check in on how things are going....
08/02/2021
Cloudflare and Accenture Federal Services (AFS) have been selected to deliver a joint solution to help the United States Government defend against cybersecurity attacks....
04/20/2021
Starting today, your team can build a private network on Cloudflare’s network....
04/15/2021
Starting today, your team can use that same platform to seamlessly connect to non-HTTP resources from inside of a browser with the same level of Zero Trust control available in web applications....
03/24/2021
Today, we’re excited to announce that your team can use Cloudflare’s network to build Zero Trust controls over the data in your enterprise - wherever it lives and however it moves....
12/10/2020
Workplace Records uses Access and Gateway logs to provide the state and country from which employees are working. Workplace Records can be used to help finance, legal, and HR departments determine where payroll taxes are due and provide a record to defend those decisions....
10/17/2020
We’re very excited to announce our plans for Cloudflare Intrusion Detection System, a new product that monitors your network and alerts when an attack is suspected. ...
10/13/2020
Securely connecting your infrastructure to Cloudflare's network just became easier....
10/13/2020
Teams can now secure SaaS applications with Zero Trust rules using Cloudflare Access....
10/12/2020
Today, we’re excited to share Cloudflare One™, our vision to tackle the intractable job of corporate security and networking. Run your network on Cloudflare and keep it secure....
09/01/2020
Starting today, you can make geography-based compliance easy again in Cloudflare Access with just two clicks. You can now build rules that require employees to connect from certain countries. You can also add rules that block team members from connecting from other countries....
08/20/2020
Using Cloudflare Access, we can now restrict the ability to reach our admin panel only to team members who authenticate with a hard key. Starting today, we’re making that feature available to all teams....