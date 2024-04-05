Celso Martinho

Browser Rendering API GA, rolling out Cloudflare Snippets, SWR, and bringing Workers for Platforms to all users
04/05/2024
Browser Rendering API is now available to all paid Workers customers with improved session management...
04/05/2024
03/14/2024
The Workers AI and AI Gateway team recently collaborated closely with security researchers at Ben Gurion University regarding a report submitted through our Public Bug Bounty program. Through this process, we discovered and fully patched a vulnerability affecting all LLM providers. Here’s the story...
11/14/2023
Workers AI now supports streaming text responses for the LLM models in our catalog, including Llama-2, using server-sent events...
10/26/2023
It's been two years since we announced Email Routing, our solution to create custom email addresses for your domains and route incoming emails to your preferred mailbox. Since then, the team has worked hard to evolve the product and add more powerful features to meet our users' expectations. ...
09/27/2023
Today, we are introducing WebGPU support to Cloudflare Workers. This blog will explain why it's important, why we did it, how you can use it, and what comes next...
09/27/2023
We are excited to launch Workers AI - an AI inference as a service platform, empowering developers to run AI models with just a few lines of code, all powered by our global network of GPUs...
08/14/2023
Debugging Rust and Wasm with Cloudflare Workers involves a lot of the good old time-consuming and nerve-wracking printf'ing strategy. What if there’s a better way? This blog is about enabling and using Wasm core dumps and how you can easily debug Rust in Cloudflare Workers...
07/28/2023
BGP origin hijacks allow attackers to intercept, monitor, redirect, or drop traffic destined for the victim's networks. We explain how Cloudflare built its BGP hijack detection system, from its design and implementation to its integration on Cloudflare Radar...
06/22/2023
Today we’re announcing new Constellation features, explain why it’s the first globally distributed AI platform and why deploying your machine learning tasks in our global network is advantageous....
05/19/2023
The Workers Browser Rendering API allows developers to programmatically control and interact with a headless browser instance and create automation flows for their applications and products. Today we enter the open beta and start onboarding our customers....
05/15/2023
Today, we're excited to welcome Constellation to the Cloudflare stack. Constellation allows you to run fast, low-latency inference tasks on pre-trained machine learning models natively on Workers...
05/15/2023
We’re excited to share two new Cloudflare ChatGPT plugins – the Cloudflare Radar plugin and the Cloudflare Docs plugin...
02/08/2023
Today we're announcing Wildebeest, an open-source, easy-to-deploy ActivityPub and Mastodon-compatible server built entirely on top of Cloudflare's Supercloud....
11/23/2022
In this blog post, we will introduce our new system designed to detect route leaks and its integration on Cloudflare Radar and its public API....
11/17/2022
Radar 2.0 was launched last month during Cloudflare's Birthday Week as a complete product revamp. This blog explains how we built it technically. Hopefully, it will inspire other developers to build complex web apps using Cloudflare products....
10/25/2022
Today Email Routing leaves Beta and an update on all the new things we've been adding to the service, including behind-the-scenes and not-so-visible improvements...
09/30/2022
Today, we are launching a new dataset called Radar Rankings, where we identify the top most popular domains that reflect how people use the Internet globally and per country....
03/24/2022
Autonomous Systems (ASes) are a group of routable IP prefixes belonging to a single entity or organization, and is one of the fundamental building blocks of the Internet...
01/27/2022
With Email Routing, you can effectively start receiving Emails in any of your domains for any number of custom addresses you want and forward the messages to any existing destination mailboxes...
12/14/2021
In this blog post we will cover WAF evasion patterns and exfiltration attempts seen in the wild, trend data on attempted exploitation, and information on exploitation that we saw prior to the public disclosure of CVE-2021-44228....