A July 4 technical reading list

Here’s a short list of recent technical blog posts to give you something to read today.

Internet Explorer, we hardly knew ye

Microsoft has announced the end-of-life for the venerable Internet Explorer browser. Here we take a look at the demise of IE and the rise of the Edge browser. And we investigate how many bots on the Internet continue to impersonate Internet Explorer versions that have long since been replaced.

Live-patching security vulnerabilities inside the Linux kernel with eBPF Linux Security Module

Looking for something with a lot of technical detail? Look no further than this blog about live-patching the Linux kernel using eBPF. Code, Makefiles and more within!

Hertzbleed explained

Feeling mathematical? Or just need a dose of CPU-level antics? Look no further than this deep explainer about how CPU frequency scaling leads to a nasty side channel affecting cryptographic algorithms.

The HTTP standard for Early Hints shows a lot of promise. How much? In this blog post, we dig into data about Early Hints in the real world and show how much faster the web is with it.

Private Access Tokens: eliminating CAPTCHAs on iPhones and Macs with open standards

Dislike CAPTCHAs? Yes, us too. As part of our program to eliminate captures there’s a new standard: Private Access Tokens. This blog shows how they work and how they can be used to prove you’re human without saying who you are.

Optimizing TCP for high WAN throughput while preserving low latency

Network nerd? Yeah, me too. Here’s a very in depth look at how we tune TCP parameters for low latency and high throughput.

