Grant Bourzikas

Welcome to Security Week 2024
03/03/2024
Cloudflare’s Chief Security Officer introduces 2024 Security Week by sharing insights into the past year of threats, security incidents and key priorities and concerns for global CISOs...
02/01/2024
On Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2023, Cloudflare detected a threat actor on our self-hosted Atlassian server. Our security team immediately began an investigation, cut off the threat actor’s access, and no Cloudflare customer data or systems were impacted by this event...
10/20/2023
On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, we discovered attacks on our system that we were able to trace back to Okta. We have verified that no Cloudflare customer information or systems were impacted by this event because of our rapid response. ...
10/10/2023
The “HTTP/2 Rapid Reset” attack exploits a weakness in the HTTP/2 protocol to generate enormous, hyper-volumetric DDoS attacks. Cloudflare has mitigated a barrage of these attacks in recent months, including an attack three times larger than any previous attack we’ve observed...
04/21/2023
As someone who is passionate about technology, security, and its potential to improve our lives, I knew that I wanted to work for a company that shared those values. ...