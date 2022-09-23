GA Week 2022: what you may have missed

4 min read

This post is also available in 简体中文, 日本語 and Español.

Back in 2019, we worked on a chart for Cloudflare’s IPO S-1 document that showed major releases since Cloudflare was launched in 2010. Here’s that chart:

Of course, that chart doesn’t show everything we’ve shipped, but the curve demonstrates a truth about a growing company: we keep shipping more and more products and services. Some of those things start with a beta, sometimes open and sometimes private. But all of them become generally available after the beta period.

Back in, say, 2014, we only had a few major releases per year. But as the years have progressed and the company has grown we have constant updates, releases and changes. This year a confluence of products becoming generally available in September meant it made sense to wrap them all up into GA Week.

GA Week has now finished, and the team is working to put the finishing touches on Birthday Week (coming this Sunday!), but here’s a recap of everything that we launched this week.

Of course, you won’t have to wait a year for more products to become GA. We’ll be shipping betas and making products generally available throughout the year. And we’ll continue iterating on our products so that all of them become leaders.

As we said at the start of GA Week:

“But it’s not just about making products work and be available, it’s about making the best-of-breed. We ship early and iterate rapidly. We’ve done this over the years for WAF, DDoS mitigation, bot management, API protection, CDN and our developer platform. Today, analyst firms such as Gartner, Forrester and IDC recognize us as leaders in all those areas.”

Now, onwards to Birthday Week!

Watch on Cloudflare TV