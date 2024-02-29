Sven Sauleau

polyfill.io now available on cdnjs: reduce your supply chain risk
Polyfill.io is now available on cdnjs to reduce the risk of supply chain attacks. Replace your polyfill.io links today for a seamless experience...
08/14/2023
Debugging Rust and Wasm with Cloudflare Workers involves a lot of the good old time-consuming and nerve-wracking printf'ing strategy. What if there’s a better way? This blog is about enabling and using Wasm core dumps and how you can easily debug Rust in Cloudflare Workers...
02/08/2023
Today we're announcing Wildebeest, an open-source, easy-to-deploy ActivityPub and Mastodon-compatible server built entirely on top of Cloudflare's Supercloud....
11/16/2022
As we continue down the road to making D1 production ready, it wouldn’t be “the Cloudflare way” unless we stopped for feedback first. D1 is now in Open Alpha!...
07/24/2021
Recently, a RCE vulnerability in the way cdnjs’ backend is automatically keeping web resources up to date has been disclosed. Read about how Cloudflare handled the security incident and what will prevent similar exploits in the future....
03/20/2021
We developed the Random Employee Chats application internally, with the goal of recreating the pre-pandemic informal interactions. Here's how we moved from a shared spreadsheet to Cloudflare Workers to automate the entire process....
10/02/2020
zero-config edge caching and optimizations for improved performance for WordPress. Reduce WordPress plugin burden....