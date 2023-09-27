3 min read

Matthew and Michelle, co-founders of Cloudflare, published their annual founders’ letter today. The letter ends with a poem written by an AI running using Workers AI on Cloudflare’s global network.

Here’s the code that wrote the poem. It uses Workers AI and the Meta Llama 2 model with 7B parameters and 8-bit integers. Just 14 lines of code running on the Cloudflare global network, and you’ve got your very own AI to chat with.

import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai"; export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> { const body = await request.json(); const ai = new Ai(env.AI); const response = await ai.run("@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8", body); return new Response(JSON.stringify(response)); }, }; export interface Env { AI: any; }

That was deployed on Workers AI and all I had to do was ask for poems. Here’s my terminal output (with just the domain name changed).

% curl -X POST https://example.com/ -d '{"prompt":"Write a poem \ that talks about the connectivity cloud"}' | jq -r .response

Cloud computing provides a connectivity that's unmatched,

A bridge that spans the globe with ease and grace.

It brings us closer, no matter where we are,

And makes the world a smaller, more intimate place.

With just a click, we can connect and share,

Our thoughts and ideas, our hopes and dreams.

The cloud unites us, in a way that's fair,

And makes the world a more harmonious theme.

So let us embrace this connectivity,

And use it to build a better world for all.

For in the cloud, we find a unity,

That can help us reach new heights, and stand tall.

% curl -X POST https://example.com/ -d '{"prompt":"Write a poem \ that talks about the connectivity cloud and contrast it with the \ captivity cloud"}' | jq -r .response

The connectivity cloud, a wondrous sight to see,

Where data flows and knowledge is set free,

A place where minds meet and ideas take flight,

A world of endless possibility in sight.

But then there's the captivity cloud, a darker place,

Where thoughts are trapped and minds are in disgrace,

A prison of the mind, where freedom's lost,

A world of endless sorrow and cost.

So let us choose the connectivity cloud,

And let our minds be free and allowed,

To soar and glide and reach for the sky,

And never be held back, but always fly.

% curl -X POST https://example.com/ -d '{"prompt":"Write a poem \ that talks about the connectivity cloud and contrast it with the \ captivity cloud using Elizabethan English"}' | jq -r .response

In the connectivity cloud, I find my peace,

Where thoughts and dreams and hopes do cease to flee.

The captivity cloud doth but darken my day,

With chains of sorrow that will not away.

In the connectivity cloud, I find my home,

Where love and joy and laughter do make their moan.

The captivity cloud doth but lock me in,

With sorrow's shackles that will not give in.

In the connectivity cloud, I find my fate,

Where fortune smiles and misery doth wait.

The captivity cloud doth but bring me woe,

With darkness that will not let me go.

In the connectivity cloud, I find my heart,

Where love and hope and joy do play their part.

The captivity cloud doth but tear it apart,

With sorrow's hand that will not let it start.

% curl -X POST https://example.com/ -d '{"prompt":"Write a poem \ that talks about the connectivity cloud and contrast it with the \ captivity cloud in the style of Lord Byron"}' | jq -r .response

In the realm of the cloud, where data reigns supreme,

A new divide has emerged, a digital dream,

The connectivity cloud, a place of delight,

Where knowledge and wisdom take flight.

But then there's the captivity cloud, a darker hue,

Where privacy and security are hard to pursue,

A prison of sorts, where freedom's light is lost,

And data's secrets are forever crossed.

Yet still, we cling to the captivity cloud,

For in its depths, we find a measure of proof,

That though the connectivity cloud may be bright,

The captivity cloud holds a certain allure in sight.

So let us embrace both, the light and the dark,

For in their union, we find a digital spark,

That illuminates the path to a brighter day,

Where knowledge and privacy reign in a digital way.

What are you going to build on Workers AI? It’s ready and waiting. We’ll help you go from idea to deployed in minutes.

If you want to know exactly how to deploy something like this read the Workers AI announcement blog.