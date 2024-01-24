Ivan Nikulin

Introducing Foundations - our open source Rust service foundation library
01/24/2024
Foundations is a foundational Rust library, designed to help scale programs for distributed, production-grade systems...
01/24/2024
Foundations is a foundational Rust library, designed to help scale programs for distributed, production-grade systems...
03/02/2023
In this blog post, we are proud to introduce Oxy - our modern proxy framework, developed using the Rust programming language...
11/29/2019
The second blog post in the series on HTML rewriters picks up the story in 2017 after the launch of the Cloudflare edge compute platform Cloudflare Workers. It became clear that the developers using workers wanted the same HTML rewriting capabilities that we used internally, ...
07/04/2018
Rocket Loader is in the news again. One of Cloudflare's earliest web performance products has been re-engineered for contemporary browsers and Web standards. It controls the load and execution of your JavaScript, ensuring useful, meaningful page content is unblocked and displayed sooner....