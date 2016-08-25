You Can Finally Get More Page Rules For 5 For $5

1 min read

Since CloudFlare launched Page Rules in 2012, our Free, Pro and Business users have been asking for a way to get more Page Rules without committing to the next plan up. Starting today, anyone on CloudFlare can add 5 additional Page Rules for just $5/month.

Page Rules allows you to fine tune your site speed and to apply CloudFlare’s wide range of features to specific parts of your site. Page Rules are also accessible over our API, so you can integrate them into your build process or sync them across your domains.

To help you get the most out of Page Rules, we’re also launching a tutorial site that features videos to help you setup Page Rules for specific content management systems like WordPress, Magento and Drupal, and for specific goals like optimizing your website's speed, increasing security, and saving on your bandwidth costs.