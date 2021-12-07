Andrew Galloni

Zaraz use Workers to make third-party tools secure and fast
12/08/2021
Zaraz fundamentally changes how third-parties are loaded on the web. Learn how we built it from the ground up, and why we chose Cloudflare Worker to power it....
01/08/2020
Have you ever wanted to quickly test a new performance idea, or see if the latest performance wisdom is beneficial to your site? As web performance appears to be a stochastic process, it is really important to be able to iterate quickly and review the effects of different experiments....
11/29/2019
The second blog post in the series on HTML rewriters picks up the story in 2017 after the launch of the Cloudflare edge compute platform Cloudflare Workers. It became clear that the developers using workers wanted the same HTML rewriting capabilities that we used internally, ...
11/28/2019
To coincide with the launch of streaming HTML rewriting functionality for Cloudflare Workers we are open sourcing the Rust HTML rewriter (LOL HTML) used to back the Workers HTMLRewriter API. We also thought it was about time to review the history of HTML rewriting at Cloudflare....
05/20/2019
With the Speed Page redesign, we are emphasizing the performance benefits of using Cloudflare and the additional improvements possible from our features....
05/14/2019
Image-optimized HTTP/2 multiplexing makes all progressive images across the page appear visually complete in half of the time....
03/04/2019
In the previous post we described the Firewall Rules architecture and how the different components are integrated together. We created a configurable Rust library for writing and executing Wireshark®-like filters in different parts of our stack written in Go, Lua, C, C++ and JavaScript Workers....