Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:
Tanushree Sharma

Tanushree Sharma

Austin

Product Manager, Cloudflare Workers

Announcing database integrations: a few clicks to connect to Neon, PlanetScale and Supabase on Workers

05/16/2023

Developer WeekLatin AmericaSASECloudflare WorkersServerlessDatabaseInternet PerformanceDevelopersDeveloper Platform

Today we’re announcing Database Integrations – making it seamless to connect to your database of choice on Workers. To start, we’ve added some of the most popular databases that support HTTP connections: Neon, PlanetScale and Supabase with more to come!...