Tanushree Sharma

Browser Rendering API GA, rolling out Cloudflare Snippets, SWR, and bringing Workers for Platforms to all users
04/05/2024
Browser Rendering API is now available to all paid Workers customers with improved session management...
04/05/2024
Browser Rendering API is now available to all paid Workers customers with improved session management...
04/04/2024
Today we are announcing five updates that put more power in your hands – Gradual Deployments, Source mapped stack traces in Tail Workers, a new Rate Limiting API, brand-new API SDKs, and updates to Durable Objects – each built with mission-critical production services in mind...
09/28/2023
We’ve heard from developers that configuring and maintaining their own serverless browser automation systems can be quite painful. The Workers Browser Rendering API solves this...
09/28/2023
Earlier this year, we introduced integrations with Supabase, PlanetScale, Neon and Upstash. Today, we are thrilled to introduce our newest additions to Cloudflare’s Integrations Marketplace – Sentry, Turso and Momento...
05/18/2023
Workers for Platforms is our Workers offering for customers building new platforms on Cloudflare Workers. Let’s take a look back and recap why we built Workers for Platforms, show you some of the most interesting problems our customers have been solving and share new features that are now available!...
05/16/2023
Today we’re announcing Database Integrations – making it seamless to connect to your database of choice on Workers. To start, we’ve added some of the most popular databases that support HTTP connections: Neon, PlanetScale and Supabase with more to come!...
05/16/2023
Smart Placement automatically places your workloads in an optimal location that minimizes latency and speeds up your applications!...
03/13/2023
Mutual TLS is used to secure a range of network services and applications: APIs, web applications, microservices, databases and IoT devices. With mTLS support for Workers you can use Workers to authenticate to any service secured by mTLS directly!...
11/18/2022
Workers Trace Events Logpush gives new levels of visibility into Workers invocations, console.log messages and errors. It is now available to everyone on the Workers Paid and Enterprise plans!...
11/16/2022
Workers Browser Rendering API is our out-of-the-box solution for simplifying developer workflows, including capturing images or screenshots, by running browser automation in Workers. If you’re interested, sign up for the waitlist....
11/16/2022
Xata is on a mission to solve the industry’s hardest data problems with their Serverless Data Platform. We’re excited to have Xata building their serverless functions product – Xata Workers – on top of Workers for Platforms. Here is Xata’s story....
09/21/2022
With Workers for Platforms, your customers can build custom logic to meet their needs right into your application. We’re excited to announce that Workers for Platforms is now in GA for all Enterprise customers...
05/11/2022
You shouldn’t have to make trade-offs between keeping logs that you need and managing tight budgets. R2’s low costs makes this decision easier for our customers. We’re excited to announce that you can now use Logpush to store logs on R2...
05/10/2022
Customers are using Cloudlfare Workers to create the next big thing, we’re building tools to make that happen successfully. We’re excited to announce Logpush for Worker’s Trace Events, making it easier than ever to gain visibility into applications built on Workers...
03/18/2022
Being a single pane of glass for all network activity has always been one of Cloudflare’s goals. Today, we’re outlining the future vision for Cloudflare observability....
03/14/2022
Correlating Cloudflare logs across your stack in New Relic One is powerful for monitoring and debugging in order to keep services safe and reliable. We’re excited to have partnered with New Relic to create a direct integration that provides this visibility...
03/14/2022
We’re excited to announce that Cloudflare customers are now able to push their logs directly to QRadar. This direct integration leads to cost savings and faster log delivery for Cloudflare and QRadar SIEM customers...
12/11/2021
While over time best practices and technologies change, we aim to ensure our platform meets the security needs and depth of control that our customers require. In that spirit, we have been busy over the past year delivering important updates to many of our platform services....
12/07/2021
We're excited to announce that customers will soon be able to store their Cloudflare logs on Cloudflare R2 storage. Storing your logs on Cloudflare will give CIOs and Security Teams an opportunity to consolidate their infrastructure; creating simplicity, savings and additional security....
09/14/2021
Today, we’re excited to introduce Live-updating Analytics and Instant Logs. For Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers, our analytics dashboards now update in real time. In addition to this, Enterprise customers can now view their HTTP request logs instantly in the Cloudflare dashboard....