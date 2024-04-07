R2 Storage

Developer Week 2024 wrap-up
04/08/2024
Developer Week 2024 has officially come to a close. Here's a quick recap of the announcements and in-depth technical explorations that went out last week...
Developer Week 2024 has officially come to a close. Here’s a quick recap of the announcements and in-depth technical explorations that went out last week...Continue reading »
04/03/2024
We’re excited to announce three new features for Cloudflare R2: event notifications, support for migrations from Google Cloud Storage, and an infrequent access storage tier...
We’re making it easier to build scalable, reliable, data-driven applications on top of our global network, and so we’re announcing a new Event Notifications framework; our take on durable execution, Workflows; and an upcoming streaming ingestion service, Pipelines...
03/08/2024
With the combined power of Security Analytics + Log Explorer, security teams can analyze, investigate, and monitor for security attacks natively within Cloudflare, reducing time to resolution and overall cost of ownership for customers by eliminating the need to forward logs to third-party SIEMs...
10/12/2023
Cloudflare products provide much of the underlying infrastructure for Prisma Accelerate and Prisma Pulse, empowering user-focused product development. This ongoing collaboration extends to enhancing the Prisma ORM...
October 02, 2023 1:00 PM
Need a recap or refresher on all the big Birthday Week news this week? This recap has you covered...
September 26, 2023 1:00 PM
Use Sippy to incrementally migrate data from S3 to R2 as it’s requested and avoid migration-specific egress fees...
May 16, 2023 1:00 PM
Together, Cloudflare and MosaicML give customers the freedom to train LLMs on any compute, anywhere in the world, with zero switching costs. That means faster, cheaper training runs, and no vendor lock in....
May 10, 2023 1:00 PM
We’re excited to announce that Object Lifecycle Management for R2 is generally available, allowing you to effectively manage object expiration, all from the R2 dashboard or via our API...
November 18, 2022 9:13 PM
This week we made over 30 announcements, in case you missed any here’s a quick round-up. ...
November 15, 2022 2:01 PM
Today we're announcing the R2 Super Slurper, the tool that will enable you to migrate all your data to R2 in a simple and efficient way...
November 15, 2022 2:00 PM
A deep-dive into how Cloudflare uses Durable Objects and the Streams API to index millions of HTTP requests stored in R2...
November 15, 2022 2:00 PM
Today we’re extremely excited to announce that Cache Reserve is graduating to open beta – users will now be able to test it and integrate it into their content delivery strategy without any additional waiting...
September 21, 2022 2:15 PM
Log Storage on R2: a cost-effective solution to store event logs for any of our products...
September 21, 2022 1:00 PM
R2 is now generally available!! R2 gives developers object storage minus the egress fees...