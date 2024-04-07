R2 Storage

Developer Week 2024 has officially come to a close. Here’s a quick recap of the announcements and in-depth technical explorations that went out last week ...

We’re excited to announce three new features for Cloudflare R2: event notifications, support for migrations from Google Cloud Storage, and an infrequent access storage tier ...

We’re making it easier to build scalable, reliable, data-driven applications on top of our global network, and so we’re announcing a new Event Notifications framework; our take on durable execution, Workflows; and an upcoming streaming ingestion service, Pipelines ...

With the combined power of Security Analytics + Log Explorer, security teams can analyze, investigate, and monitor for security attacks natively within Cloudflare, reducing time to resolution and overall cost of ownership for customers by eliminating the need to forward logs to third-party SIEMs ...

Cloudflare products provide much of the underlying infrastructure for Prisma Accelerate and Prisma Pulse, empowering user-focused product development. This ongoing collaboration extends to enhancing the Prisma ORM ...