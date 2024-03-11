Daniele Molteni

Security Week 2024 wrap up
03/11/2024
A summary of the blog posts and product announcements released during Security Week 2024...
03/04/2024
Cloudflare is one of the first providers to safeguard LLM models and users in the era of AI...
03/04/2024
From identifying phishing attempts to protect applications and APIs, Cloudflare uses AI to improve the effectiveness of its security solutions to fight against new and more sophisticated attacks...
11/15/2023
Today we are expanding Custom Lists by enabling you to create lists of hostnames and ASNs...
10/04/2023
On 2023-10-04 at 13:00 UTC, Atlassian released details of the zero-day vulnerability described as “Privilege Escalation Vulnerability in Confluence Data Center and Server” (CVE-2023-22515), a zero-day vulnerability impacting Confluence Server and Data Center products...
09/19/2023
Cloudflare Analytics can now suggest rate limiting threshold based on historic traffic patterns. Rate Limiting also supports a throttle behavior...
08/04/2023
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) just released a report highlighting the most commonly exploited vulnerabilities of 2022. ...
09/29/2022
Starting today, Free, Pro and Business plans include Rate Limiting rules without additional charges....
09/19/2022
Do you manage more than a single domain? If the answer is yes, now you can manage a single WAF configuration for all your enterprise domains...
07/07/2022
Cloudflare is expanding our WAF’s threat intelligence capabilities by adding four new managed IP lists that can be used as part of any custom firewall rule...
03/16/2022
Advance Rate Limiting allows counting requests based on virtually any characteristics of the HTTP request, regardless of its source IP...
03/15/2022
Today, we’re excited to give our SaaS providers new tools that will help them enhance the security of their customers’ applications...
03/15/2022
Today we are excited to complement managed rulesets (such as OWASP and Cloudflare Managed) with a new tool aimed at identifying bypasses and malicious payloads without human involvement, and before they are exploited...
03/15/2022
The security landscape is moving fast. We invited users to help us shape a new WAF experience that enables us to evolve WAF to meet their demands and use cases...
01/26/2022
More than 50% of all traffic processed by Cloudflare is API-based, and it’s growing twice as fast as traditional web traffic. This huge growth is driven by a few industries, and it calls for the development of dedicated security solutions...
03/24/2021
API Shield is growing with new functionalities: Schema Validation generally available, Managed IP List, more controls to manage certificates, and Data Loss Prevention....
10/01/2020
Of the 18 million requests per second that traverse Cloudflare’s network, 50% are directed towards APIs. Cloudflare is making it simple to secure APIs through the use of strong client certificate-based identity and strict schema-based validation....