Yo'av Moshe

Zaraz launches new pricing
02/29/2024
The new Cloudflare Zaraz pricing makes Zaraz the most affordable way to load third-party tools on your website, starting with 1 million free events per month and all features unlocked...
02/29/2024
The new Cloudflare Zaraz pricing makes Zaraz the most affordable way to load third-party tools on your website, starting with 1 million free events per month and all features unlocked...
02/13/2024
The Cloudflare Zaraz ecosystem is expanding! Read more to learn how you can now connect with Certified Zaraz Developers to help you with migrating to Zaraz, maintaining your configuration and more...
09/27/2023
AI Gateway helps developers have greater control and visibility in their AI apps, so that you can focus on building without worrying about observability, reliability, and scaling. AI Gateway handles the things that nearly all AI applications need...
06/27/2023
Discover the seamless integration of Cloudflare Zaraz and JSONata, enabling precise data customization for enhanced workflows. Effortlessly optimize data transmission to providers and APIs with ease. Unlock the power of fine-tuned data today...
09/22/2022
Third party tools are the only thing you can’t control on your website, unless you use Managed Components with Cloudflare Zaraz...
08/03/2022
This is how Managed Components can be useful for you right now, if you manage a website or if you’re building third-party tools...
06/15/2022
Last week, the French National Data Protection Authority, CNIL, published guidelines for a GDPR-compliant way of loading Google Analytics. Today, Zaraz is launching a new set of features to help our customers use Google Analytics and similar tools, while meeting those strict standards...
05/09/2022
Fixing third-party security issues and bloat takes collaborative work. We are open sourcing Managed Components, so everyone can use fast and secure third-parties, everywhere...
12/08/2021
Zaraz fundamentally changes how third-parties are loaded on the web. Learn how we built it from the ground up, and why we chose Cloudflare Worker to power it....