Kabir Sikand

Keep track of Workers’ code and configuration changes with Deployments
11/17/2022
Today we’re happy to announce Deployments for Workers. Deployments allow developers to audit changes made to their applications....
09/21/2022
Custom Domains are now in Generally Available! Today we go through Part 1 in a series on building completely serverless applications on Cloudflare’s Developer Platform...
05/12/2022
Custom Domains are now available for your Workers. Hook up a Worker to any domain you own, and Cloudflare will handle making DNS records and issuing certificates on your behalf...
05/10/2022
Service bindings are an API that facilitate Worker-to-Worker communication. You can invoke other Workers directly from your code; making it possible to communicate with shared services. We’ll also make it cost-efficient to run multiple Workers...
04/22/2022
Today, we are happy to announce that we are bringing Green Compute to all our developers...
11/18/2021
Workers is now even more Unbound, with no egress, more execution time, and more scripts....
11/16/2021
We’re excited to announce Services, the new way to build composable, distributed applications on Cloudflare Workers. Learn how Services can replace the traditional “microservice architecture” with an alternative, zero-cost abstraction model....
11/15/2021
Customers can connect to a Postgres or MySQL database directly from their Workers using a Cloudflare Tunnel today. In the future, you can use Database Connectors to achieve this natively using a standardized Socket API....
09/18/2021
To help measure performance of our customers’ Workers, we’re beginning to integrate with the Chrome DevTools protocol....
07/17/2020
Learning how to do server-side rendering at the network edge using Workers Sites, Wrangler, HTMLRewriter, and tools from the broader Workers platform....