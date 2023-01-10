Tim Obezuk

One-click data security for your internal and SaaS applications
01/11/2023
Protect sensitive data on any Access app for any user on any device....
01/11/2023
Protect sensitive data on any Access app for any user on any device....
09/29/2022
There’s always a cat and mouse game between hackers and security companies. New attacks try to weaponize website links after emails have been delivered to mailboxes, and Email Link Isolation is here to revolutionize protection against those attacks....
09/20/2022
Defend any network from browser-borne threats with Cloudflare Browser Isolation by connecting legacy firewalls over IPsec / GRE...
06/24/2022
How Cloudflare’s security team implemented Zero Trust controls...
06/24/2022
This blog offers Cloudflare’s perspective on how remote browser isolation can help organizations offload internal web application use cases currently secured by virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI)...
06/24/2022
Browser Isolation with private network connectivity enables your users to securely access private web services without installing any software or agents on an endpoint device or absorbing the management and cost overhead of serving virtual desktops...
03/29/2022
CVE-2022-1096 is yet another zero day vulnerability affecting web browsers. Cloudflare zero trust mitigates the risk of zero day attacks in the browser and has been patched...
03/17/2022
Today, we’re excited to announce that Clientless Web Isolation is generally available...
12/08/2021
Safely browse risky and sensitive websites on any device without installing any software...
12/07/2021
Protect your team from phishing attacks by controlling user input on suspicious and sensitive websites with Cloudflare Browser Isolation....
09/16/2021
Cloudflare for Teams secures your company’s users, devices, and data — without slowing you down. Your team should not need to sacrifice performance in order to be secure. ...
08/20/2021
Starting today, your team can use Cloudflare’s Browser Isolation service to protect sensitive data inside the web browser. Administrators can define Zero Trust policies to control who can copy, paste, and print data in any web based application....
03/23/2021
Protecting endpoints from browser-born zero-day attacks and malware with remote browser isolation is now easy for teams of any size....
10/15/2020
Today, we’re excited to open up a beta of a third approach to keeping web browsing safe with Cloudflare Browser Isolation....
05/13/2020
In May 2020, Backblaze, a founding Bandwidth Alliance partner announced S3 compatible APIs for their B2 Cloud Storage service. We are excited to see Backblaze introduce a new level of compatibility in their Cloud Storage service....
05/02/2019
We recently wrote about unit testing Cloudflare Workers within a mock environment using CloudWorker (a Node.js based mock Cloudflare Worker environment created by Dollar Shave Club's engineering team). See Unit Testing Worker Functions....
03/15/2019
If you were not aware, Cloudflare Workers lets you run Javascript in all 165+ of our Data Centers. We’re delighted to see some of the creative applications of Workers. As the use cases grow in complexity, the need to smoke test your code also grows. ...