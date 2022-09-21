Yevgen Safronov

SVG support in Cloudflare Images
Cloudflare Images now supports storing and delivering SVG files...
05/13/2022
Migrating millions of images into Cloudflare is now simple, fast and at the distance of a few clicks. The new Cloudflare Images Sourcing Kit Allows you to define your image sources, reuse them when you need to add new images or refresh existing ones...
11/18/2021
Two months ago we launched Cloudflare Images for everyone and we are amazed about the adoption and the feedback we received. Today we are announcing AVIF and Blur support for Cloudflare Images and give you a preview of the upcoming functionality....
09/15/2021
Using Rust and Cloudflare Workers helps us quickly iterate and deliver product improvements over the coming weeks and months....
03/16/2021
We explored almost 200 websites with the activated Automatic Platform Optimization feature in Chrome User Experience Report data. Automatic Platform Optimization consistently demonstrated better aggregate performance among sites we analyzed in TTFB, First Paint, FCP, and LCP metrics....
10/02/2020
zero-config edge caching and optimizations for improved performance for WordPress. Reduce WordPress plugin burden....