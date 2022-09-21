Regional Services comes to India, Japan and Australia

4 min read

This post is also available in 简体中文, 日本語, Español, Deutsch, Français.

We announced the Data Localization Suite in 2020, when requirements for data localization were already important in the European Union. Since then, we’ve witnessed a growing trend toward localization globally. We are thrilled to expand our coverage to these countries in Asia Pacific, allowing more customers to use Cloudflare by giving them precise control over which parts of the Cloudflare network are able to perform advanced functions like WAF or Bot Management that require inspecting traffic.

Regional Services, a recap

In 2020, we introduced (Regional Services), a new way for customers to use Cloudflare. With Regional Services, customers can limit which data centers actually decrypt and inspect traffic. This helps because certain customers are affected by regulations on where they are allowed to service traffic. Others have agreements with their customers as part of contracts specifying exactly where traffic is allowed to be decrypted and inspected.

As one German bank told us: "We can look at the rules and regulations and debate them all we want. As long as you promise me that no machine outside the European Union will see a decrypted bank account number belonging to one of my customers, we're happy to use Cloudflare in any capacity".

Under normal operation, Cloudflare uses its entire network to perform all functions. This is what most customers want: leverage all of Cloudflare’s data centers so that you always service traffic to eyeballs as quickly as possible. Increasingly, we are seeing customers that wish to strictly limit which data centers service their traffic. With Regional Services, customers can use Cloudflare's network but limit which data centers perform the actual decryption. Products that require decryption, such as WAF, Bot Management and Workers will only be applied within those data centers.

How does Regional Services work?

You might be asking yourself: how does that even work? Doesn't Cloudflare operate an anycast network? Cloudflare was built from the bottom up to leverage anycast, a routing protocol. All of Cloudflare's data centers advertise the same IP addresses through Border Gateway Protocol. Whichever data center is closest to you from a network point of view is the one that you'll hit.

This is great for two reasons. The first is that the closer the data center to you, the faster the reply. The second great benefit is that this comes in very handy when dealing with large DDoS attacks. Volumetric DDoS attacks throw a lot of bogus traffic at you, which overwhelms network capacity. Cloudflare's anycast network is great at taking on these attacks because they get distributed across the entire network.

Anycast doesn't respect regional borders, it doesn't even know about them. Which is why out of the box, Cloudflare can't guarantee that traffic inside a country will also be serviced there. Although typically you’ll hit a data center inside your country, it’s very possible that your Internet Service Provider will send traffic to a network that might route it to a different country.

Regional Services solves that: when turned on, each data center becomes aware of which region it is operating in. If a user from a country hits a data center that doesn't match the region that the customer has selected, we simply forward the raw TCP stream in encrypted form. Once it reaches a data center inside the right region, we decrypt and apply all Layer 7 products. This covers products such as CDN, WAF, Bot Management and Workers.

Let's take an example. A user is in Kerala, India and their Internet Service Provider has determined that the fastest path to one of our data centers is to Colombo, Sri Lanka. In this example, a customer may have selected India as the sole region within which traffic should be serviced. The Colombo data center sees that this traffic is meant for the India region. It does not decrypt, but instead forwards it to the closest data center inside India. There, we decrypt and products such as WAF and Workers are applied as if the traffic had hit the data center directly.

Bringing Regional Services to Asia

Historically, we’ve seen most interest in Regional Services in geographic regions such as the European Union and the Americas. Over the past few years, however, we are seeing a lot of interest from Asia Pacific. Based on customer feedback and analysis on regulations we quickly concluded there were three key regions we needed to support: India, Japan and Australia. We’re proud to say that all three are now generally available for use today.

But we’re not done yet! We realize there are many more customers that require localization to their particular region. We’re looking to add many more in the near future and are working hard to make it easier to support more of them. If you have a region in mind, we’d love to hear it!

India, Japan and Australia are all live today! If you’re interested in using the Data Localization Suite, contact your account team!