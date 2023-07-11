Alex Fattouche

Connection errors in Asia Pacific region on July 9, 2023
07/11/2023
On July 9, 2023, users in the Asia Pacific region experienced connection errors due to origin DNS resolution failures to .com and .net TLD nameservers...
07/11/2023
05/25/2022
How we redesigned our DNS pipeline to significantly improve DNS propagation speed across all zones....
03/20/2021
How we use gRPC in combination with Kubernetes to improve the performance and usability of internal APIs....
09/15/2020
The goal of Cloudflare operated Secondary DNS is to allow our customers with custom DNS solutions, be it on-premise or some other DNS provider, to be able to take advantage of Cloudflare's DNS performance and more recently, through Secondary Override, our proxying and security capabilities too....
08/20/2020
Secondary DNS Override is a great option for any users that want to take advantage of the Cloudflare network, without transferring all of their zones to Cloudflare DNS as a primary provider....