Garrett Galow

Quickly see differences between Zone Versions with Version Comparisons
07/14/2023
04/06/2023
Protect against accidental additions of your domain, subdomain, or custom hostnames in other accounts with Zone Holds. Available by default for all enterprise customers...
01/12/2023
Safely configure and deploy updates to zone configuration with Zone Versioning now Generally Available for Enterprise customers...
11/16/2022
Cloudflare now has OpenAPI Schemas available for the API. Users can use these schemas in any open source OpenAPI Tooling....
05/12/2022
Learn how we built config versioning and staging for L7 configuration with HTTP Applications...
03/18/2022
Cloudflare is making it easier for enterprise account owners to manage their team’s access to Cloudflare by allowing user access to be scoped to sets of domains...
12/11/2021
Today, we are announcing a closed beta of HTTP Applications: a new way to safely test and deploy changes to your HTTP traffic...
12/11/2021
While over time best practices and technologies change, we aim to ensure our platform meets the security needs and depth of control that our customers require. In that spirit, we have been busy over the past year delivering important updates to many of our platform services....
09/29/2021
Dark mode is now available for the Cloudflare Dashboard in beta! From your user profile, you can configure the Cloudflare Dashboard in light mode, dark mode, or match it to your system settings....
04/17/2021
Learn more about Cloudflare and Hashicorp’s partnership and about our new release for our Terraform bootstrapping tool - cf-terraforming....
10/02/2020
Today, we are announcing a new service to serve more than just the static content of your website with the Automatic Platform Optimization (APO) service. With this launch, we are supporting WordPress, the most popular website hosting solution serving 38% of all websites. ...
08/30/2019
Today we are announcing the general availability of API Tokens - a scalable and more secure way to interact with the Cloudflare API. As part of making a better internet, Cloudflare strives to simplify manageability of a customer’s presence at the edge. ...
06/06/2019
When I first started at Cloudflare over two years ago, one of the first things I was tasked with was to help evolve our partner platform to support the changes in our service and the expanding needs of our partners and customers. ...
10/10/2018
As the number of SaaS services people use everyday grows, it has become more challenging to juggle the number of password and multi-factor authentication combinations users have to keep track of to get online. ...
05/02/2018
One of the most common feature requests we get is to allow customers to share access to their account. This has been supported at our Enterprise level of service, but is now expanding to all customers. ...