Phillip Jones

Developer Week 2024 wrap-up
04/08/2024
Developer Week 2024 has officially come to a close. Here’s a quick recap of the announcements and in-depth technical explorations that went out last week...
09/26/2023
Use Sippy to incrementally migrate data from S3 to R2 as it’s requested and avoid migration-specific egress fees...
05/16/2023
Together, Cloudflare and MosaicML give customers the freedom to train LLMs on any compute, anywhere in the world, with zero switching costs. That means faster, cheaper training runs, and no vendor lock in....
05/16/2023
Use Super Slurper to quickly, securely, and easily migrate data from S3 to R2....
05/16/2023
Joint customers can now use Snowflake with Cloudflare R2 to extend your global data lake without having to worry about egress fee...
05/10/2023
We’re excited to announce that Object Lifecycle Management for R2 is generally available, allowing you to effectively manage object expiration, all from the R2 dashboard or via our API...