Explore your Cloudflare data with Python notebooks, powered by marimo

4 min read

Many developers, data scientists, and researchers do much of their work in Python notebooks: they’ve been the de facto standard for data science and sharing for well over a decade. Notebooks are popular because they make it easy to code, explore data, prototype ideas, and share results. We use them heavily at Cloudflare, and we’re seeing more and more developers use notebooks to work with data – from analyzing trends in HTTP traffic, querying Workers Analytics Engine through to querying their own Iceberg tables stored in R2 .

Traditional notebooks are incredibly powerful — but they were not built with collaboration, reproducibility, or deployment as data apps in mind. As usage grows across teams and workflows, these limitations face the reality of work at scale.

marimo reimagines the notebook experience with these challenges in mind . It’s an open-source reactive Python notebook that’s built to be reproducible, easy to track in Git, executable as a standalone script, and deployable. We have partnered with the marimo team to bring this streamlined, production-friendly experience to Cloudflare developers. Spend less time wrestling with tools and more time exploring your data.

Today, we’re excited to announce three things:

Want to start exploring your Cloudflare data with marimo right now? Head over to notebooks.cloudflare.com . Or, keep reading to learn more about marimo, how we’ve made authentication easy from within notebooks, and how you can use marimo to explore and share notebooks and apps on Cloudflare.

Why marimo?

marimo is an open-source reactive Python notebook designed specifically for working with data, built from the ground up to solve many problems with traditional notebooks.

The core feature that sets marimo apart from traditional notebooks is its reactive execution model , powered by a statically inferred dataflow graph on cells. Run a cell or interact with a UI element , and marimo either runs dependent cells or marks them as stale (your choice). This keeps code and outputs consistent, prevents bugs before they happen, and dramatically increases the speed at which you can experiment with data.

Thanks to reactive execution, notebooks are also deployable as data applications, making them easy to share. While you can run marimo notebooks locally, on cloud servers, GPUs — anywhere you can traditionally run software — you can also run them entirely in the browser with WebAssembly , bringing the cost of sharing down to zero.

Because marimo notebooks are stored as Python, they enjoy all the benefits of software : version with Git, execute as a script or pipeline, test with pytest, inline package requirements with uv, and import symbols from your notebook into other Python modules. Though stored as Python, marimo also supports SQL and data sources like DuckDB, Postgres, and Iceberg-based data catalogs (which marimo's AI assistant can access, in addition to data in RAM).

To get an idea of what a marimo notebook is like, check out the embedded example notebook below:

Exploring your Cloudflare data with marimo

Ready to explore your own Cloudflare data in a marimo notebook? The easiest way to begin is to visit notebooks.cloudflare.com and run one of our example notebooks directly in your browser via WebAssembly (Wasm) . You can also browse the source in our notebook examples GitHub repo .

Want to create your own notebook to run locally instead? Here’s a quick example that shows you how to authenticate with your Cloudflare account and list the zones you have access to:

Install uv if you haven’t already by following the installation guide . Create a new project directory for your notebook:

mkdir cloudflare-zones-notebook cd cloudflare-zones-notebook

3. Initialize a new uv project (this creates a .venv and a pyproject.toml ):

uv init

4. Add marimo and required dependencies:

uv add marimo

5. Create a file called list-zones.py and paste in the following notebook:

import marimo __generated_with = "0.14.10" app = marimo.App(width="full", auto_download=["ipynb", "html"]) @app.cell def _(): from moutils.oauth import PKCEFlow import requests # Start OAuth PKCE flow to authenticate with Cloudflare auth = PKCEFlow(provider="cloudflare") # Renders login UI in notebook auth return (auth,) @app.cell def _(auth): import marimo as mo from cloudflare import Cloudflare mo.stop(not auth.access_token, mo.md("Please **sign in** using the button above.")) client = Cloudflare(api_token=auth.access_token) zones = client.zones.list() [zone.name for zone in zones.result] return if __name__ == "__main__": app.run()

6. Open the notebook editor:

uv run marimo edit list-zones.py --sandbox

7. Log in via the OAuth prompt in the notebook. Once authenticated, you’ll see a list of your Cloudflare zones in the final cell.

That’s it! From here, you can expand the notebook to call Workers AI models, query Iceberg tables in R2 Data Catalog , or interact with any Cloudflare API.

How OAuth works in notebooks

Think of OAuth like a secure handshake between your notebook and Cloudflare. Instead of copying and pasting API tokens, you just click “Sign in with Cloudflare” and the notebook handles the rest.

We built this experience using PKCE (Proof Key for Code Exchange), a secure OAuth 2.0 flow that avoids client secrets and protects against code interception attacks. PKCE works by generating a one-time code that’s exchanged for a token after login, without ever sharing a client secret. Learn more about how PKCE works .

The login widget lives in moutils.oauth , a collaboration between Cloudflare and marimo to make OAuth authentication simple and secure in notebooks. To use it, just create a cell like this:

auth = PKCEFlow(provider="cloudflare") # Renders login UI in notebook auth

When you run the cell, you’ll see a Sign in with Cloudflare button:

Once logged in, you’ll have a read-only access token you can pass when using the Cloudflare API.

Running marimo on Cloudflare: Workers and Containers

In addition to running marimo notebooks locally, you can use Cloudflare to share and run them via Workers Static Assets or Cloudflare Containers .

If you have a local notebook you want to share, you can publish it to Workers. This works because marimo can export notebooks to WebAssembly, allowing them to run entirely in the browser. You can get started with just two commands:

marimo export html-wasm notebook.py -o output_dir --mode edit --include-cloudflare npx wrangler deploy

If your notebook needs authentication, you can layer in Cloudflare Access for secure, authenticated access.

For notebooks that require more compute, persistent sessions, or long-running tasks, you can deploy marimo on our new container platform . To get started, check out our marimo container example on GitHub.

What’s next for Cloudflare + marimo

This blog post marks just the beginning of Cloudflare's partnership with marimo. While we're excited to see how you use our joint WebAssembly-based notebook platform to explore your Cloudflare data, we also want to help you bring serious compute to bear on your data — to empower you to run large scale analyses and batch jobs straight from marimo notebooks. Stay tuned!