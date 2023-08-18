11 min read

This post is also available in Deutsch, Français, 简体中文, 繁體中文, 日本語 and 한국어.

Cloudflare has a unique vantage point on the Internet. From this position, we are able to see, explore, and identify trends that would otherwise go unnoticed. In this report we are doing just that and sharing our insights into Internet-wide application security trends.

This report is the third edition of our Application Security Report. The first one was published in March 2022, with the second published earlier this year in March, and this is the first to be published on a quarterly basis.

Since the last report, our network is bigger and faster: we are now processing an average of 46 million HTTP requests/second and 63 million at peak. We consistently handle approximately 25 million DNS queries per second. That's around 2.1 trillion DNS queries per day, and 65 trillion queries a month. This is the sum of authoritative and resolver requests served by our infrastructure. Summing up both HTTP and DNS requests, we get to see a lot of malicious traffic. Focusing on HTTP requests only, in Q2 2023 Cloudflare blocked an average of 112 billion cyber threats each day, and this is the data that powers this report.

But as usual, before we dive in, we need to define our terms.

Definitions

Throughout this report, we will refer to the following terms:

Mitigated traffic : any eyeball HTTP* request that had a “terminating” action applied to it by the Cloudflare platform. These include the following actions: BLOCK , CHALLENGE , JS_CHALLENGE and MANAGED_CHALLENGE . This does not include requests that had the following actions applied: LOG , SKIP , ALLOW . In contrast to last year, we now exclude requests that had CONNECTION_CLOSE and FORCE_CONNECTION_CLOSE actions applied by our DDoS mitigation system, as these technically only slow down connection initiation. They also accounted for a relatively small percentage of requests. Additionally, we improved our calculation regarding the CHALLENGE type actions to ensure that only unsolved challenges are counted as mitigated. A detailed description of actions can be found in our developer documentation.

: any eyeball HTTP* request that had a “terminating” action applied to it by the Cloudflare platform. These include the following actions: , , and . This does not include requests that had the following actions applied: , , . In contrast to last year, we now exclude requests that had and actions applied by our DDoS mitigation system, as these technically only slow down connection initiation. They also accounted for a relatively small percentage of requests. Additionally, we improved our calculation regarding the type actions to ensure that only unsolved challenges are counted as mitigated. A detailed description of actions can be found in our developer documentation. Bot traffic/automated traffic : any HTTP* request identified by Cloudflare’s Bot Management system as being generated by a bot. This includes requests with a bot score between 1 and 29 inclusive. This has not changed from last year’s report.

: any HTTP* request identified by Cloudflare’s Bot Management system as being generated by a bot. This includes requests with a bot score between 1 and 29 inclusive. This has not changed from last year’s report. API traffic: any HTTP* request with a response content type of XML or JSON . Where the response content type is not available, such as for mitigated requests, the equivalent Accept content type (specified by the user agent) is used instead. In this latter case, API traffic won’t be fully accounted for, but it still provides a good representation for the purposes of gaining insights.

Unless otherwise stated, the time frame evaluated in this post is the 3 month period from April 2023 through June 2023 inclusive.

Finally, please note that the data is calculated based only on traffic observed across the Cloudflare network and does not necessarily represent overall HTTP traffic patterns across the Internet.

* When referring to HTTP traffic we mean both HTTP and HTTPS.

Global traffic insights

Mitigated daily traffic stable at 6%, spikes reach 8%

Although daily mitigated HTTP requests decreased by 2 percentage points to 6% on average from 2021 to 2022, days with larger than usual malicious activity can be clearly seen across the network. One clear example is shown in the graph below: towards the end of May 2023, a spike reaching nearly 8% can be seen. This is attributable to large DDoS events and other activity that does not follow standard daily or weekly cycles and is a constant reminder that large malicious events can still have a visible impact at a global level, even at Cloudflare scale.

75% of mitigated HTTP requests were outright BLOCKed. This is a 6 percentage point decrease compared to the previous report. The majority of other requests are mitigated with the various CHALLENGE type actions, with managed challenges leading with ~20% of this subset.

Shields up: customer configured rules now biggest contributor to mitigated traffic

In our previous report, our automated DDoS mitigation system accounted for, on average, more than 50% of mitigated traffic. Over the past two quarters, due to both increased WAF adoption, but most likely organizations better configuring and locking down their applications from unwanted traffic, we’ve seen a new trend emerge, with WAF mitigated traffic surpassing DDoS mitigation. Most of the increase has been driven by WAF Custom Rule BLOCKs rather than our WAF Managed Rules, indicating that these mitigations are generated by customer configured rules for business logic or related purposes. This can be clearly seen in the chart below.

Note that our WAF Managed Rules mitigations (yellow line) are negligible compared to overall WAF mitigated traffic also indicating that customers are adopting positive security models by allowing known good traffic as opposed to blocking only known bad traffic. Having said that, WAF Managed Rules mitigations reached as much as 1.5 billion/day during the quarter.

Our DDoS mitigation is, of course, volumetric and the amount of traffic matching our DDoS layer 7 rules should not be underestimated, especially given that we are observing a number of novel attacks and botnets being spun up across the web. You can read a deep dive on DDoS attack trends in our Q2 DDoS threat report.

Aggregating the source of mitigated traffic, the WAF now accounts for approximately 57% of all mitigations. Tabular format below with other sources for reference.

Source Percentage % WAF 57% DDoS Mitigation 34% IP Reputation 6% Access Rules 2% Other 1%

Application owners are increasingly relying on geo location blocks

Given the increase in mitigated traffic from customer defined WAF rules, we thought it would be interesting to dive one level deeper and better understand what customers are blocking and how they are doing it. We can do this by reviewing rule field usage across our WAF Custom Rules to identify common themes. Of course, the data needs to be interpreted correctly, as not all customers have access to all fields as that varies by contract and plan level, but we can still make some inferences based on field “categories”. By reviewing all ~7M WAF Custom Rules deployed across the network and focusing on main groupings only, we get the following field usage distribution:

Field Used in percentage % of rules Geolocation fields 40% HTTP URI 31% IP address 21% Other HTTP fields (excluding URI) 34% Bot Management fields 11% IP reputation score 4%

Notably, 40% of all deployed WAF Custom Rules use geolocation-related fields to make decisions on how to treat traffic. This is a common technique used to implement business logic or to exclude geographies from which no traffic is expected and helps reduce attack surface areas. While these are coarse controls which are unlikely to stop a sophisticated attacker, they are still efficient at reducing the attack surface.

Another notable observation is the usage of Bot Management related fields in 11% of WAF Custom Rules. This number has been steadily increasing over time as more customers adopt machine learning-based classification strategies to protect their applications.

Old CVEs are still exploited en masse

Contributing ~32% of WAF Managed Rules mitigated traffic overall, HTTP Anomaly is still the most common attack category blocked by the WAF Managed Rules. SQLi moved up to second position, surpassing Directory Traversal with 12.7% and 9.9% respectively.

If we look at the start of April 2023, we notice the DoS category far exceeding the HTTP Anomaly category. Rules in the DoS category are WAF layer 7 HTTP signatures that are sufficiently specific to match (and block) single requests without looking at cross request behavior and that can be attributed to either specific botnets or payloads that cause denial of service (DoS). Normally, as is the case here, these requests are not part of “distributed” attacks, hence the lack of the first “D” for “distributed” in the category name.

Tabular format for reference (top 10 categories):