Your IPs, your rules: enabling more efficient address space usage

IPv4 addresses have become a costly commodity, driven by their growing scarcity. With the original pool of 4.3 billion addresses long exhausted, organizations must now rely on the secondary market to acquire them. Over the years, prices have surged, often exceeding $30–$50 USD per address, with costs varying based on block size and demand. Given the scarcity, these prices are only going to rise, particularly for businesses that haven’t transitioned to IPv6 . This rising cost and limited availability have made efficient IP address management more critical than ever. In response, we’ve evolved how we handle BYOIP ( Bring Your Own IP ) prefixes to give customers greater flexibility.

Historically, when customers onboarded a BYOIP prefix, they were required to assign it to a single service, binding all IP addresses within that prefix to one service before it was advertised. Once set, the prefix's destination was fixed — to direct traffic exclusively to that service. If a customer wanted to use a different service, they had to onboard a new prefix or go through the cumbersome process of offboarding and re-onboarding the existing one.

As a step towards addressing this limitation, we’ve introduced a new level of flexibility: customers can now use parts of any prefix — whether it’s bound to Cloudflare CDN, Spectrum, or Magic Transit — for additional use with CDN or Spectrum. This enhancement provides much-needed flexibility, enabling businesses to optimize their IP address usage while keeping costs under control.

The challenges of moving onboarded BYOIP prefixes between services

Migrating BYOIP prefixes dynamically between Cloudflare services is no trivial task, especially with thousands of servers capable of accepting and processing connections. The problem required overcoming several technical challenges related to IP address management, kernel-level bindings, and orchestration.

Dynamic reallocation of prefixes across services

When configuring an IP prefix for a service, we need to update IP address lists and firewall rules on each of our servers to allow only the traffic we expect for that service, such as opening ports 80 and 443 to allow HTTP and HTTPS traffic for the Cloudflare CDN. We use Linux iptables and IP sets for this.

Migrating IP prefixes to a different service involves dynamically reassigning them to different IP sets and iptable rules. This requires automated updates across a large-scale distributed environment.

As prefixes shift between services, it is critical that servers update their IP sets and iptable rules dynamically to ensure traffic is correctly routed. Failure to do so could lead to routing loops or dropped connections.

Updating Tubular – an eBPF-based IP and port binding service

Most web applications bind to a list of IP addresses at startup, and listen on only those IPs until shutdown. To allow customers to change the IPs bound to each service dynamically, we needed a way to add and remove IPs from a running service, without restarting it. Tubular is a BPF program we wrote that runs on Cloudflare servers that allows services to listen on a single socket, dynamically updating the list of addresses that are routed to that socket over the lifetime of the service, without requiring it to restart when those addresses change.

A significant engineering challenge was extending Tubular to support traffic destined for Cloudflare’s CDN. Without this enhancement, customers would be unable to leverage dynamic reassignment to bind prefixes onboarded through Spectrum to the Cloudflare CDN, limiting flexibility across services.

Cloudflare’s CDN depends on each server running an NGINX ingress proxy to terminate incoming connections. Due to the scale and performance limitations of NGINX , we are actively working to replace it by 2026. In the interim, however, we still depend on the current ingress proxy to reliably handle incoming connections.

One limitation is that this ingress proxy does not support systemd socket activation, a mechanism Tubular relies on to integrate with other Cloudflare services on each server. For services that do support systemd socket activation, systemd independently starts the sockets for the owning service and passes them to Tubular, allowing Tubular to easily detect and route traffic to the correct terminating service.

Since this integration model is not feasible, an alternative solution was required. This was addressed by introducing a shared Unix domain socket between Tubular and the ingress proxy service on each server. Through this channel, the ingress proxy service explicitly transmits socket information to Tubular, enabling it to correctly register the sockets in its datapath.

The final challenge was deploying the Tubular-ingress proxy integration across the fleet of servers without disrupting active connections. As of April 2025, Cloudflare handles an average of 71 million HTTP requests per second, peaking at 100 million. To safely deploy at this scale, the necessary Tubular and ingress proxy configuration changes were staged across all Cloudflare servers without disrupting existing connections. The final step involved adding bindings — IP addresses and ports corresponding to Cloudflare CDN prefixes — to the Tubular configuration. These bindings direct connections through Tubular via the Unix sockets registered during the previous integration step. To minimize risk, bindings were gradually enabled in a controlled rollout across the global fleet.

Tubular data plane in action

This high-level representation of the Tubular data plane binds together the Layer 4 protocol (TCP), prefix (192.0.2.0/24 - which is 254 usable IP addresses), and port number 0 (any port). When incoming packets match this combination, they are directed to the correct socket of the service — in this case, Spectrum.​

In the following example, TCP 192.0.2.200/32 has been upgraded to the Cloudflare CDN via the edge Service Bindings API . Tubular dynamically consumes this information, adding a new entry to its data plane bindings and socket table. Using Longest Prefix Match, all packets within the 192.0.2.0/24 range port 0 will be routed to Spectrum, except for 192.0.2.200/32 port 443, which will be directed to the Cloudflare CDN.

Coordination and orchestration at scale

Our goal is to achieve a quick transition of IP address prefixes between services when initiated by customers, which requires a high level of coordination. We need to ensure that changes propagate correctly across all servers to maintain stability. Currently, when a customer migrates a prefix between services, there is a 4-6 hour window of uncertainty where incoming packets may be dropped due to a lack of guaranteed routing. To address this, we are actively implementing systems that will reduce this transition time from hours to just a matter of minutes, significantly improving reliability and minimizing disruptions.

Smarter IP address management

Service Bindings are mappings that control whether traffic destined for a given IP address is routed to Magic Transit, the CDN pipeline, or the Spectrum pipeline.

Consider the example in the diagram below. One of our customers, a global finance infrastructure platform, is using BYOIP and has a /24 range bound to Spectrum for DDoS protection of their TCP and UDP traffic. However, they are only using a few addresses in that range for their Spectrum applications, while the rest go unused. In addition, the customer is using Cloudflare’s CDN for their Layer 7 traffic and wants to set up Static IPs , so that their customers can allowlist a consistent set of IP addresses owned and controlled by their own network infrastructure team. Instead of using up another block of address space, they asked us whether they could carve out those unused sub-ranges of the /24 prefix.

From there, we set out to determine how to selectively map sub-ranges of the onboarded prefix to different services using service bindings:

192.0.2.0/24 is already bound to Spectrum 192.0.2.0/25 is updated and bound to CDN 192.0.2.200/32 is also updated bound to CDN



Both the /25 and /32 are sub-ranges within the /24 prefix and will receive traffic directed to the CDN. All remaining IP addresses within the /24 prefix, unless explicitly bound, will continue to use the default Spectrum service binding.

As you can see in this example, this approach provides customers with greater control and agility over how their IP address space is allocated. Instead of rigidly assigning an entire prefix to a single service, users can now tailor their IP address usage to match specific workloads or deployment needs. Setting this up is straightforward — all it takes is a few HTTP requests to the Cloudflare API . You can define service bindings by specifying which IP addresses or subnets should be routed to CDN, Spectrum, or Magic Transit. This allows you to tailor traffic routing to match your architecture without needing to restructure your entire IP address allocation. The process remains consistent whether you're configuring a single IP address or splitting up larger subnets, making it easy to apply across different parts of your network. The foundational technical work addressing the underlying architectural challenges outlined above made it possible to streamline what could have been a complex setup into a straightforward series of API interactions.

Conclusion

We envision a future where customers have granular control over how their traffic moves through Cloudflare’s global network, not just by service, but down to the port level. A single prefix could simultaneously power web applications on CDN, protect infrastructure through Magic Transit, and much more. This isn't just flexible routing, but programmable traffic orchestration across different services. What was once rigid and static becomes dynamic and fully programmable to meet each customer’s unique needs.