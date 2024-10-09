Will Allen

The next step for content creators in working with AI bots: Introducing AI Crawl Control
2025-08-28
Cloudflare launches AI Crawl Control (formerly AI Audit) and introduces easily customizable 402 HTTP responses....
2025-08-28
2025-07-01
Pay per crawl is a new feature to allow content creators to charge AI crawlers for access to their content. ...
2025-05-08
Cloudflare introduces a one-click integration with Google tag gateway for advertisers....
2025-04-09
Announcing Cloudflare Realtime and RealtimeKit, a complete toolkit for shipping real-time audio and video apps in days with SDKs for Kotlin, React Native, Swift, JavaScript, and Flutter....
2025-02-03
Media and journalism companies can now build end-to-end workflows that support Content Credentials by using Cloudflare Images. ...
2024-12-20
Bring ChatGPT to your next video meeting with Cloudflare Calls. ...
2024-12-10
The AI Crawl Control (formerly AI Audit) now allows you to quickly see which AI services are honoring your robots.txt policies and then automatically enforce the policies against those that aren’t. ...