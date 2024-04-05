Rita Kozlov

Cloudflare acquires Baselime to expand serverless application observability capabilities
04/05/2024
Today, we’re thrilled to announce that Cloudflare has acquired Baselime, a serverless observability company...
We're thrilled to announce that PartyKit, a trailblazer in enabling developers to craft ambitious real-time, collaborative, multiplayer applications, is now a part of Cloudflare...
04/01/2024
We kick off the week with announcements that help developers build stateful applications on top of Cloudflare, including making D1, our SQL database and Hyperdrive, our database accelerating service, generally available...
03/31/2024
We’re kicking off 2024’s Developer Week, and we’re excited to welcome you to the week and give you a small preview of what to expect, and how we’re thinking about the future of our platform...
09/28/2023
Announcing new pricing for Cloudflare Workers, where you are billed based on CPU time, and never for the idle time that your Worker spends waiting on network requests and other I/O....
09/27/2023
Today, we’re excited to make a series of announcements that we believe will make a similar impact as Workers did in the future of computing...
09/27/2023
We are excited to launch Workers AI - an AI inference as a service platform, empowering developers to run AI models with just a few lines of code, all powered by our global network of GPUs...
09/27/2023
Today, we’re excited to announce that we are partnering with Hugging Face to make AI models more accessible and affordable than ever before to developers...
06/22/2023
Today we’re announcing new Constellation features, explain why it’s the first globally distributed AI platform and why deploying your machine learning tasks in our global network is advantageous....
05/15/2023
Today, we're excited to welcome Constellation to the Cloudflare stack. Constellation allows you to run fast, low-latency inference tasks on pre-trained machine learning models natively on Workers...
05/15/2023
Check out Cursor - our experimental AI assistant trained to answer questions about Cloudflare’s Developer Platform!...
05/11/2022
Today, we’re excited to announce D1, Cloudflare’s first SQL database, designed for Cloudflare Workers...
05/10/2022
Announcing Workers for Platforms, our tool suite to help make any product programmable, and help our customers deliver value to their customers and developers instantaneously...
05/09/2022
As the first announcement of Platform Week, today Cloudflare is announcing the open sourcing of the Workers runtime under the Apache-2.0 license...
05/08/2022
This Platform Week, we don’t want to deliver on just new and shiny things (though there will be a few of those, too!). We want to deliver on principles. On letting the best solution win. On breaking developers out of lock in: whether because of code, or because of economics...
11/14/2021
This week, as we do in our Innovation Weeks, we’ll make a series of announcements to help paint a vision for how we see the future of compute, and giving our developers the tools they need to build their next application on our network....
10/27/2021
Forrester’s New Wave for Edge Development Platforms has just been announced. We’re thrilled that they have named Cloudflare a leader....
09/13/2021
Today, Workers is 30% faster than it was three years ago at P90. And it is 210% faster than Lambda@Edge, and 298% faster than Lambda....
04/17/2021
Today, we’re thrilled to announce that we’re exploring a new type of service at the edge: containers. If you have a use case for running containers at our edge, we’d love to know about it!...
04/12/2021
Today, we’re excited to announce that Cloudflare Pages is now Generally Available and ready for your production needs....