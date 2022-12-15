Vasilis Giotsas

Helping build a safer Internet by measuring BGP RPKI Route Origin Validation
12/16/2022
Is BGP safe yet? If the question needs asking, then it isn't. But how far the Internet is from this goal is what we set out to answer....
11/23/2022
In this blog post, we will introduce our new system designed to detect route leaks and its integration on Cloudflare Radar and its public API....
10/15/2021
A challenge with measuring and comparing network performance is the lack of large-scale global performance metrics, like RTT measurements. In this article we describe an alternative approach to active measurements, which accurately predicts network latencies using only passively collected data....
09/16/2021
“The last 20% of the work requires 80% of the effort.” The Pareto Principle applies in many domains — nowhere more so on the Internet, however, than on the Last Mile....