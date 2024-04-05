Matt Bullock

Browser Rendering API GA, rolling out Cloudflare Snippets, SWR, and bringing Workers for Platforms to all users
Browser Rendering API is now available to all paid Workers customers with improved session management...
Introducing Cloudflare Fonts. Enhance privacy and performance for websites using Google Fonts by loading fonts from their own origin. Improve user privacy, enhance site performance, and simplify the process. No need for code changes. Simply enable Cloudflare Fonts in your dashboard...
Today, we are excited to announce Cloudflare Trace! Cloudflare Trace is available to all our customers. Cloudflare Trace enables you to understand how HTTP requests traverse your zone's configuration and what Cloudflare Rules are being applied to the request...
Today, we're enhancing our support for Brotli compression, enabling end-to-end Brotli compression for web content. Compression plays a vital role in reducing bytes during transfers, ensuring quicker downloads and seamless browsing...
Cloudflare Snippets are available in alpha. Snippets are a simple way of executing a small piece of Javascript on select HTTP requests, using the ruleset engine filtering logic...
Today, we are thrilled to unveil the Cloudflare Observatory, our new and enhanced Speed Tab. Cloudflare customers now have access to a suite of powerful tools that simplify performance monitoring and offer enhanced product recommendations...
Introducing Cloudflare's Performance Experiments in Observatory: Safely test code, improve website speed, and minimize risk...
Configuration Rules is the new and improved way for Cloudflare customers to control and manipulate features that are enabled or disabled for specific requests on their zone....
Origin Rules is a dedicated product for ‘where does this traffic go where it leaves Cloudflare.’ Customers are able to match on an HTTP request using filters and override the host, port, SNI, and the origin a request resolves to....