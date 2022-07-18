Matt Boyle

Using Apache Kafka to process 1 trillion inter-service messages
07/19/2022
We learnt a lot about Kafka on the way to 1 trillion messages, and built some interesting internal tools to ease adoption that will be explored in this blog post...
05/02/2022
We are excited to open source a Cloudflare Worker that will make notifications available to any communication service that has webhook integration by transforming a generic webhook response to any required format...
12/16/2021
Cloudflare Is reducing the environmental impact of web searches with 20+ billions crawler hints delivered so far. This blog describes the technical solution of how we built the Crawler Hints system that makes all this possible. ...