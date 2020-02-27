Martin J Levy

RPKI and the RTR protocol
Today’s Internet requires stronger protection within its core routing system and as we have already said: it's high time to stop BGP route leaks and hijacks by deploying operationally-excellent RPKI!...
10/29/2019
It was fifty years ago when the very first network packet took flight from the Los Angeles campus at UCLA to the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) building in Palo Alto. Those two California sites had kicked-off the world of packet networking, of the Arpanet, and of the modern Internet ......
06/26/2019
On Monday we wrote about a painful Internet wide route leak. We wrote that this should never have happened because Verizon should never have forwarded those routes to the rest of the Internet. Today we will dive into the archived routing data and analyze it....
01/02/2019
The calendar has barely flipped to 2019 and already we’re seeing Internet disruptions. Today, Cloudflare can quantitatively confirm that Internet access has been shut down in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, information already reported by many press organisations....
10/30/2018
At just shy of 200 million, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa (Ethiopia is second and Egypt is third). That’s a lot of people to communicate with the world - and communicate they all do!...
10/02/2018
Whenever you get into a conversation about exotic travel or ponder visiting the four corners of the globe, inevitably you end up discussing Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia. ...
09/19/2018
We have talked about the BGP Internet routing protocol before. We have talked about how we build a more resilient network and how we can see outages at a country-level via BGP. We have even talked about the network community that is vital to the operation of the global Internet....
02/23/2018
We said that we would head to the mountains for Cloudflare’s 123rd data center, and they feature prominently as we talk about Kathmandu, Nepal, home of our newest deployment and our 42nd data center in Asia!...
12/11/2017
Cloudflare's newest date Center is in McAllen, Texas. While McAllen is close to the Mexican border, its importance goes well beyond that simple fact. ...
05/11/2017
Back in December 2014, Cloudflare opened our first data center in Africa and our 30th datacenter globally. That was in Johannesburg, which has since seen over 10x growth in traffic delivered to South Africa and surrounding countries....
04/10/2017
Cloudflare has just turned up two new datacenters (numbers 108 and 109). Both are around halfway between the Tropic of Cancer and the Equator. ...
02/02/2017
The North American Network Operators Group (NANOG) is the loci of modern Internet innovation and the day-to-day cumulative network-operational knowledge of thousands and thousands of network engineers....
11/30/2016
Sometime before midnight Monday (UK local time) a ship dropped its anchor and broke, not one, not two, but three undersea cables serving the island of Jersey in the English Channel. ...
11/21/2016
It's 2016 and almost every site using Cloudflare (more than 4 million of them) is using IPv6. Because of this, Cloudflare sees significant IPv6 traffic globally where networks have enabled IPv6 to the consumer....
05/09/2016
Very early on in the company’s history we decided that everything that CloudFlare does on behalf of its customer-base should be controllable via an API. In fact, when you login to the CloudFlare control panel, you’re really just making API calls to our backend services....
01/22/2016
Four thousand miles (6,400 kilometers) separate CloudFlare’s latest two data centers: Oslo (#75) and Minneapolis (#76)....
06/05/2015
Over the past four years CloudFlare has helped well over two million websites join the modern web, making us one of the fastest growing providers of IPv6 web connectivity on the Internet. ...
06/05/2014
It’s been over 1,000 days since the Internet Society’s World IPv6 Day and a lot of positive things have happened in that world of IPv6 content delivery. At CloudFlare we have not been sitting still either. ...
03/13/2014
There are days when you feel quite ecstatic and know you have succeeded in completing each and every task set before you. Monday was one of those days - well nearly....