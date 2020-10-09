Louis Poinsignon

The Internet is Getting Safer: Fall 2020 RPKI Update
11/06/2020
The cap of two hundred thousand routing cryptographic records was recently passed. We thought it was time for an update on a major year for RPKI....
04/17/2020
BGP leaks and leaks and hijacks have been accepted as an unavoidable part of the Internet for far too long. Today, we are releasing isBGPSafeYet.com, a website to track deployments and filtering of invalid routes by the major networks....
03/17/2020
As the COVID-19 emergency continues and an increasing number of cities and countries are establishing quarantines or cordons sanitaire, the Internet has become, for many, the primary method to keep in touch with their friends and families. ...
02/24/2019
A few months ago, we made a first then a second announcement about Cloudflare’s involvement in Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI), and our desire to make BGP Internet routing more secure....
12/25/2018
We've put together some Christmas Cryptography questions. Do you think you can solve them?...
09/19/2018
This article will talk about our approach to network security using technologies like RPKI to sign Internet routes and protect our users and customers from route hijacks and misconfigurations....
08/19/2018
Looking back at our historical data, we realized how much the Internet and Cloudflare grew. With more than 150 data centers, 10 percent of web-based applications, customers everywhere around the world, from the tiny islands in the Pacific to the big metropolises....
04/24/2018
Over the few last hours, a dozen news stories have broken about how an attacker attempted (and perhaps managed) to steal cryptocurrencies using a BGP leak....
09/07/2017
Over the last two days, Cloudflare observed two events that had effects on global Internet traffic levels. Cloudflare handles approximately 10% of all Internet requests, so we have significant visibility into traffic from countries and networks across the world....