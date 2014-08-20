CloudFlare's Global Reach

2 min read

CloudFlare is based in San Francisco, California, USA but we serve a global audience. Every minute of every day we send and receive traffic from nearly all of the world's networks. Beyond traffic to our service, our customers also come from around the world. To better understand where our customers come from, Algin Martin on our customer support team pulled data from a day of logins to CloudFlare.com in order to produce the map at the top of this post.

The results show CloudFlare's customers literally circle the globe, with a relatively even distribution between the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Turns out that making sure your website is fast and safe is a universal problem that resonates regardless of where you are in the world.

None of this surprised Jenn on our team who, in just the last 6 weeks, sent t-shirts to CloudFlare customers in 67 different countries. And she's sending out more every day. Thanks to everyone around the world who have helped make CloudFlare a global community. We're all working together to build a better Internet.