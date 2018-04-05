Marty Strong

Fixing reachability to 1.1.1.1, GLOBALLY!
04/10/2018
Recently we announced our fast, privacy-centric DNS resolver 1.1.1.1, supported by our global network. As you can see 1.1.1.1 is very easy to remember, which is both a blessing and a curse....
04/10/2018
Recently we announced our fast, privacy-centric DNS resolver 1.1.1.1, supported by our global network. As you can see 1.1.1.1 is very easy to remember, which is both a blessing and a curse....
03/23/2018
Our newest data center in Edinburgh expands our current total to 139 cities globally with a Cloudflare deployment. It also brings our UK total to 3 cities, after London and Manchester....
03/07/2018
Iceland is a small country in Northern Europe, a land of active volcanoes and boiling hot geysers. The geology and climate creates unique conditions for running compute power. ...
02/13/2018
Lebanon is a historic country, home to two cities among the oldest in the world. There’s a vast mix of influences from the East and West. It’s also the smallest country in continental Asia....
01/18/2016
Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) or Network Access Points (NAPs) facilities are where networks meet, participating in what's known as peering, which interconnects various parts of the global Internet....
01/16/2014
As a Technical Support Engineer I get to work with many different members of the CloudFlare family and with customers from all around the world. Each day is very different to the next, and of course, some days stand out more than others....