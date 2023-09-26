Michelle Zatlyn

Cloudflare’s 2023 Annual Founders’ Letter
Cloudflare is officially a teenager. We launched on September 27, 2010. Today we celebrate our thirteenth birthday...
After not raising prices in our history, this was something we thought carefully about before deciding to do. While we have over a decade of network expansion and innovation under our belts, what may not be intuitive is that our goal is not to increase revenue from this change....
Cloudflare launched on September 27, 2010. This week we'll celebrate our 12th birthday. As has become our tradition, we'll be announcing a series of products that we think of as our gifts back to the Internet...
This week we celebrate Cloudflare's birthday. We launched the company 11 years ago tomorrow: September 27, 2010. It has been our tradition, since our first birthday, to use this week to launch innovative new products that we think of as our gift back to the Internet....
During Impact Week, we've shared how Cloudflare is providing tools for our customers to minimize their environmental impact as well as what we, as a company, are doing to help society at large. But some critical stakeholders we haven’t talked much about yet are Cloudflare's more than 2,000 employees...
We're excited to announce that Cloudflare is joining Pledge 1%. We're joining the more than 12,000 companies in 100 countries that are committed to making a tangible, positive impact in their communities....
Toronto will be home to Cloudflare’s first Canadian office and team. While I currently live in San Francisco, I was born and raised in Saskatchewan. ...
We continue to believe what we started Cloudflare believing 10 years ago: the Internet itself is a force for good worth fighting to defend. We need to keep striving to make the Internet itself better — always on, always fast, always secure, always private, and available to everyone....
September has always been a special month for Cloudflare. Nine years ago — on September 27th — we launched Cloudflare. And, each year since, we’ve celebrated our birthday with a week full of new products and innovations that support our mission of helping to build a better Internet....
Cloudflare launched on September 27, 2010. Many great startups pivot over time. We have not. We had a plan and have been purposeful in executing it since our earliest days. While we are still in its early innings, that plan remains clear: we are helping to build a better Internet....
I have always loved birthdays. It is a chance to get together with loved ones, a chance to have fun and a chance to reflect on anything you want to keep doing or change in the upcoming year....
We just turned up Calgary, Saskatoon and Winnipeg - Cloudflare’s 143rd, 144th, and 145th data centers. This brings our Canadian presence to six cities, joining Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. ...
Five years ago next week, CloudFlare launched its service to the public. We’re celebrating our birthday in a variety of ways, including holding our first-ever Internet Summit on Thursday, September 24th....
Page Rules are powerful tools for controlling how CloudFlare works on your site on a page-by-page basis. Customers customize CloudFlare with Page Rules based on their specific needs....
CloudFlare makes caching easy. Our service automatically determines what files to cache based on file extensions. Performance benefits kick in automatically....
CloudFlare launched at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco in September 2010. When you walked in the front door of that conference, the first booth you came to was the one for Media Temple. ...
CloudFlare is a service that has powerful underlying technology. We run 10 (with more coming) data centers around the world and do DNS, caching, bot filtering and more for all of our users. Despite all of this technology, our goal is to make the service simple for our users to use....
We always talk about how CloudFlare gets smarter, and we do that in a variety of ways. One of the ways is that we look at changes in traffic to a site. If there is a big change, then our system automatically starts to investigate whether it is legitimate traffic or an attack. ...
On Thursday, April 29, CloudFlare won the Judge's award at Under The Radar, an event showcasing new technology in the Silicon Valley. Since CloudFlare launched six months ago at TechCrunch Disrupt, we've saved 1000 years of time for web surfers....
It is a beautiful morning in San Francisco and the office was full of April Fool's jokes. The creativity was spearheaded by Matthieu, who recruited Matthew and Jason to help him execute several ideas. The pranks included wrapping Lee's desk in parcel paper, packaging Ian's desk in bubble wrap, controlling Sri's computer remotely with a foot and making my desk look like it just stepped into a flurry of sticky notes. It was a fun way to start everyone's day. Thanks Matthieu! And then, after al...