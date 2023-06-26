Recapping Speed Week 2023
Recapping all the announcements made during Speed Week 2023...
06/21/2023
Today, we are thrilled to relaunch Turpentine, and introduce Cloudflare's new Migration Hub. The Migration Hub serves as a one-stop-shop for all migration needs, featuring brand-new migration guides that bring transparency and simplicity to the process...
06/20/2023
Today, we are thrilled to unveil the Cloudflare Observatory, our new and enhanced Speed Tab. Cloudflare customers now have access to a suite of powerful tools that simplify performance monitoring and offer enhanced product recommendations...
06/20/2023
Time To First Byte (TTFB) is not a good way to measure your websites performance. In this blog we’ll cover what TTFB is a good indicator of, what it's not great for, and what you should be using instead...
06/20/2023
Introducing Cloudflare's Performance Experiments in Observatory: Safely test code, improve website speed, and minimize risk...
06/18/2023
This week we will help you measure what matters. We’ll help you gain insight into your performance, from Zero Trust and API’s to websites and applications. And finally we’ll help you get faster. Quickly...
11/17/2022
Today we are announcing Cloudflare Snippets. Snippets are a simple way of executing a small piece of Javascript on select HTTP requests, using the ruleset engine filtering logic....
09/27/2022
Configuration Rules is the new and improved way for Cloudflare customers to control and manipulate features that are enabled or disabled for specific requests on their zone....
09/27/2022
Origin Rules is a dedicated product for ‘where does this traffic go where it leaves Cloudflare.’ Customers are able to match on an HTTP request using filters and override the host, port, SNI, and the origin a request resolves to....
09/27/2022
Learn about four new products that will eventually replace Page Rules by putting more power into the hands of users....
09/27/2022
With Dynamic redirects, users can redirect visitors to another webpage or website based upon hundreds of options such as the visitor's country of origin or language, without having to write a single line of code...
06/30/2022
Customize multiple HTTP headers with a single click using Cloudflare Managed Transforms...
12/13/2021
Bulk Redirects is a new product that allows an administrator to upload and enable hundreds of thousands of URL redirects within minutes, without having to write a single line of code....
11/18/2021
HTTP response headers can now be modified with Cloudflare Transform Rules....
10/20/2021
Understand how Cloudflare product’s interact via the new dashboard addition ‘Traffic Sequence’....
06/08/2021
HTTP request headers can now be modified with Cloudflare Transform Rules....
04/08/2021
Today we are announcing the immediate availability of Transform Rules for all Cloudflare plans. Transform Rules provide Cloudflare administrators with the ability to create URL rewrite rules. ...