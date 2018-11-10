1 Thing You Can Do To Make Your Internet Safer And Faster

3 min read

On April 1st, 2018, we announced 1.1.1.1, the fastest public DNS resolver in the world ???. Today, we are launching the 1.1.1.1 mobile app to make it incredibly easy to use 1.1.1.1 on your phone.

TL;DR

Any time you are on a public internet connection people can see what sites you visit. Even worse, your Internet Service Provider is very possibly selling all of your browsing history to the highest bidder. We have a tool called 1.1.1.1 which makes it easy to get a faster, more private, Internet experience, but it’s historically been too complex for many people to use, particularly on mobile devices. Today, we’re launching an app you (and everyone you know) can use to use 1.1.1.1 every time your mobile phone connects to the Internet. It’s a free, it’s easy, download it now.

Fastest Public Resolver

We launched 1.1.1.1 on April 1st. Frankly, we’ve been blown away by how many people actually made the switch. Changing your network settings is not easy, but if our traffic amount is any indication, many of you made the effort. Thank you!

That said, even more people are not able to make those changes, particularly on mobile devices. We want everyone to have access to faster and more private Internet, and the millions of sites on Cloudflare value the performance boost they get when visited by 1.1.1.1 users.

A month ago, we announced the public beta of a new, easier, way to install 1.1.1.1, a mobile app.

What did we learn from the beta?

We learned a lesson it seems we discover again with every product we launch: our beta customers are incredible! They discovered bugs and configuration issues, not just with the app but also with mobile carriers.

Particularly given its role as the first app we will release on any mobile app store, we were energized (and shocked) by the excitement we received. We saw what we always hoped for, a faster Internet, all around the world:

Damn @Cloudflare your 1.1.1.1 app is incredible. Things that normally takes 5 to 7 seconds to load in Vietnam are taking 3. — Chris Walton (@ChrisWalton10) November 1, 2018

Our heartfelt thanks to every user who showed us ❤️and helped us make 1.1.1.1 available to the world.

1 App, Free for Everyone

The 1.1.1.1. app makes your Internet faster and more private. It is darn easy to set up. And, the best part: it’s free!

It is the right thing to do. We are making it easier for everyone to make their experience when they use the Internet more private. People should not have to pay to have a more private Internet.

Beyond that, millions of websites rely on Cloudflare for performance and security. By getting more users on 1.1.1.1, we make those sites faster. That makes Cloudflare better, and it makes the Internet better, a win-win.

Download today to have a safer and faster Internet ✌️✌️.

