How To Use 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP App And Cloudflare Gateway To Protect Your Phone From Security Threats

Cloudflare Gateway protects users and devices from security threats, starting with your local network. We are bringing that same level of security to your mobile devices with the 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP app. Wherever your devices connect, they can block the same types of threats that Gateway keeps off your home or office WiFi.

The 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP app has secured millions of mobile Internet connections. When installed, 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP encrypts the traffic leaving your device, giving you a more private browsing experience.

You can get even more out of your 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP. By adding Cloudflare Gateway’s secure DNS filtering to the app, you can add a layer of security and block malicious domains flagged as phishing, command and control, or spam. This protection isn’t dependent on what network you’re connected to - it follows you everywhere you go.

The feature is rolling out to both the iOS and Android clients this week. You do not need to install a different app; as the release is available, you will be able to upgrade your version and follow the steps below for a safer Internet on any network.

Download the 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP mobile app

If you don’t have the latest version of the 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP app go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the latest version.

Sign up for Cloudflare Gateway

Sign up for Cloudflare Gateway by visiting the Cloudflare for Teams dashboard. You can use Cloudflare Gateway for free, all you need is a Cloudflare account to get started.

Get the unique ID for your DNS over HTTPS hostname

On your Cloudflare Gateway dashboard go to ‘Locations’.

Click on the location listed on the locations page to expand the location item.

Copy the unique 10 character subdomain from the DNS over HTTPS endpoint. This unique ID is case sensitive. Either note it down on a paper or keep this window open on your computer because you will need it when you setup Gateway inside your 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP app.

Enabling Cloudflare Gateway for 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP app

After you open the 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP app, click on the menu button on the top right corner:

Click on 'Advanced' which is located under the 'Account' button.

Click on 'Connection options' which is located at the bottom of the screen right above 'Diagnostics'.

Click on 'DNS Settings'. This will take you to the screen where you can configure Gateway for your 1.1.1.1 mobile app.

When you are on this screen on your phone, you will need to enter the unique subdomain of the location you created for your mobile phone. This is the unique ID I asked you to note down in the previous section.

Enter the subdomain inside the field GATEWAY UNIQUE ID.

If 1.1.1.1 DNS, WARP or WARP+ was already enabled, the 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP app should be using Gateway.

If you are using Android you can read about the setup instructions here.

If you are trying to enable Gateway for your corporate mobile devices using an MDM, you can read the setup instructions here.

Now that you have Gateway setup inside your 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP app, it will enforce security policies that are tied to the location and analytics will show up on your dashboard.

What’s next

We announced last week the 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP beta for Windows and macOS. If you are interested in using Cloudflare Gateway on macOS or Windows you can sign up for the beta here and we will reach out to you as soon as they are available.

Our team will continue to enhance Cloudflare Gateway. If you want to secure corporate devices, data centers or offices from security threats, get started today by visiting the Cloudflare for Teams dashboard.