The Languages Which Almost Became CSS

08/02/2017

The history of all the languages which almost became CSS and the development of the styled web. When Tim Berners-Lee announced HTML in 1991 there was no method of styling pages. How a given HTML tag was rendered was determined by the browser, often with significant input from the user’s preferences. To many, it seemed like a good idea to create a standard way for pages to ‘suggest’ how they might prefer to be rendered stylistically. This was adapted from a post which originally appeared on ...