James Allworth

The best place on Region: Earth for inference
09/27/2023
Today, we’re excited to make a series of announcements that we believe will make a similar impact as Workers did in the future of computing...
09/27/2023
Today, we’re excited to make a series of announcements that we believe will make a similar impact as Workers did in the future of computing...
12/12/2022
A series of protests began in Iran on September 16, following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini — a 22-year-old who had been arrested for violating Iran’s mandatory hijab law. The protests and civil unrest have continued to this day....
09/26/2022
We’re announcing the first Zero Trust SIM: the next major part of Cloudflare One, combining both software and hardware layers to rethink mobile device security for organizations...
06/19/2022
Zero Trust can let your organization do more, let your organization do it better, and all this can come with cost savings....
05/08/2022
This Platform Week, we don’t want to deliver on just new and shiny things (though there will be a few of those, too!). We want to deliver on principles. On letting the best solution win. On breaking developers out of lock in: whether because of code, or because of economics...
03/10/2022
Understand how Cloudflare is helping WhatsApp verify the code they’re using for secure messaging hasn’t been tampered with...
03/04/2022
Whether you’re a seasoned IT professional or a novice website operator, these free Cloudflare resources are available for you today. Beyond these free resources, there are a few simple steps that you can take to help stay protected online...
10/27/2021
Forrester’s New Wave for Edge Development Platforms has just been announced. We’re thrilled that they have named Cloudflare a leader....
09/30/2021
We’re making it easier to build and scale real-time communications applications around open technologies, starting with WebRTC Components....
09/29/2021
We are extending Cloudflare’s network directly into the most populated office buildings....
07/27/2021
Using Arm, Cloudflare can now securely process over ten times as many Internet requests for every watt of power consumed, than we did for servers designed in 2013. ...
07/26/2021
This week, Cloudflare is announcing Project Pangea, with the goal of helping reduce Internet access inequality. ...
10/04/2020
Let’s recap the key announcements from Birthday Week 2020....