Ben Solomon

25,000 new trees in Nova Scotia
07/13/2022
Cloudflare is proud to announce the first 35,000 trees from our commitment to help clean up bad bots (and the climate) have been planted...
07/13/2022
Cloudflare is proud to announce the first 35,000 trees from our commitment to help clean up bad bots (and the climate) have been planted...
03/16/2022
Today we’re announcing the Cloudflare API Gateway. We’re going to completely replace your existing gateway at a fraction of the cost...
03/16/2022
Our customers can choose to allowlist any bot that is verified. Unfortunately, new bots are popping up faster than we can verify them. So today we’re announcing a solution: Friendly Bots...
12/03/2021
Bots moved quickly this holiday season, launching over 1 trillion requests on Black Friday but quickly receding after the weekend....
03/26/2021
Beginning immediately, any Cloudflare user with a Pro or Business site can take new action against bots. We’ve added advanced features in the dashboard and some exciting updates to analytics. ...
03/26/2021
Today, we are announcing early access to API Abuse Detection. This technology will identify, secure, and protect API endpoints with unsupervised learning....
10/29/2020
Nearly 40% of Internet traffic is automated. Today, Cloudflare is taking its Bot Management product to new heights with the release of Bot Analytics....
08/08/2019
With CT Monitoring, we’ll send you an email whenever a certificate is issued for one of your domains. When you get an alert, don’t panic; we err on the side of caution by sending alerts whenever a possible domain match is found. ...