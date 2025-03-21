Cloudflare is now IRAP assessed at the PROTECTED level, furthering our commitment to the global public sector

2 min read

We are excited to announce our public sector suite of services for Australia, Cloudflare for Government - Australia, has been assessed under the Infosec Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) at the PROTECTED level in Australia.

IRAP, established by the Australian government, provides a rigorous, standardized approach to security assessment for cloud products and services. Achieving IRAP PROTECTED assessment reinforces our commitment to providing secure, high-performance solutions for government agencies and highly regulated industries across the globe.

Obtaining our IRAP assessment is one part of our broader strategy to scale out our Cloudflare for Government offering to as many areas of the world as possible. Cloudflare’s global network offers governments and highly regulated customers a unique capability to be within 50ms of 95% of Internet users globally, while also offering robust security for data processing, key management, and metadata storage. Earlier this year, we announced that we completed our ENS certification in Spain , and we are well underway on the development of our FedRAMP High systems in the United States.

Cloudflare’s network spans more than 330 cities in over 120 countries, where we interconnect with approximately 13,000 network providers in order to provide a broad range of services to millions of customers. Our network is our greatest strength to provide resiliency, security, and performance. So, instead of creating a siloed government network that has limited access to our products and services, we decided to build the unique government compliance capabilities directly into our platform from the very beginning. We accomplished this by delivering critical controls in three key areas: traffic processing, management, and metadata storage.

The benefit of running the same software across our entire network is that it enables us to leverage our global footprint, and then make smart choices about how to handle traffic. For instance, Regional Services (our system that ensures that traffic is processed in the correct region) runs globally. Regional Services allows us to do global Layer 3 (network layer) DDoS attack prevention, while still only decrypting traffic inside our IRAP boundary, which includes both US and Australian facilities. This software-defined regionalization approach allows us to get the full benefits of the global network running anycast, while offering highly specific regionalization on the same hardware. We get similar advantages for key management and metadata storage locality.

Network and security services can dramatically improve user experiences, but only when they run as close to the user as possible, even if the user doesn’t live close to a major hub. Leveraging our global network of over 300 data centers to ingest traffic to our network, our private backbone can move traffic to the closest certified processing location that is within the scope of our IRAP system. This enables you to meet the most stringent controls of the IRAP assessment without trading off user experience.

Our single platform strategy enables almost every Cloudflare product and service across all of our solution areas to be included in scope with Cloudflare for Government - Australia. This includes our application security products like our CDN, WAF, API Shield, Rate Limiting, and Bot Management. Our Zero Trust Products like Secure Web Gateway, CASB, Magic Transit, Magic WAN, and Remote Browser Isolation are also in scope, as are developer platform components including Workers, R2, Durable Objects, Stream, and Cache Reserve.