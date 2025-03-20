Making Application Security simple with a new unified dashboard experience

7 min read

Over the years, we have framed our Application Security features against market-defined product groupings such as Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS Mitigation, Bot Management, API Security (API Shield), Client Side Security (Page Shield), and so forth. This has led to unnecessary artificial separation of what is, under the hood, a well-integrated single platform.

This separation, which has sometimes guided implementation decisions that have led to different systems being built for the same purpose, makes it harder for our users to adopt our features and implement a simple effective security posture for their environment.

Today, following user feedback and our drive to constantly innovate and simplify, we are going back to our roots by breaking these artificial product boundaries and revising our dashboard, so it highlights our strengths. The ultimate goal remains: to make it shockingly easy to secure your web assets.

Introducing a new unified Application Security experience.

If you are a Cloudflare Application Security user, log in to the dashboard today and try out the updated dashboard interface. To make the transition easier, you can toggle between old and new interfaces.

Security, simplified

Modern applications are built using a variety of technologies. Your app might include a web interface and a mobile version, both powered by an API, each with its own unique security requirements. As these technologies increasingly overlap, traditional security categories like Web, API, client-side, and bot protection start to feel artificial and disconnected when applied to real-world application security.

Consider scenarios where you want to secure your API endpoints with proper authentication, or prevent vulnerability scanners from probing for weaknesses. These tasks often require switching between multiple dashboards, creating different policies, and managing disjointed configurations. This fragmented approach not only complicates workflows but also increases the risk of overlooking a critical vulnerability. The result? A security posture that is harder to manage and potentially less effective.

When you zoom out, a pattern emerges. Whether it’s managing bots, securing APIs, or filtering web traffic, these solutions ultimately analyze incoming traffic looking for specific patterns, and the resulting signal is used to perform actions. The primary difference between these tools is the type of signal they generate, such as identifying bots, enforcing authorization, or flagging suspicious requests.

At Cloudflare, we saw an opportunity to address this complexity by unifying our application security tools into a single platform with one cohesive UI. A unified approach means security practitioners no longer have to navigate multiple interfaces or piece together different security controls. With a single UI, you can configure policies more efficiently, detect threats faster, and maintain consistent protection across all aspects of your application. This simplicity doesn’t just save time, it ensures that your applications remain secure, even as threats evolve.

At the end of the day, attackers won’t care which product you’re using. But by unifying application security, we ensure they’ll have a much harder time finding a way in.

Many products, one common approach

To redefine the experience across Application Security products, we can start by defining three concepts that commonly apply:

Web traffic (HTTP/S), which can be generalised even further as “data”

Signals and detections, which provide intelligence about the traffic. Can be generalised as “metadata”

Security rules that let you combine any signal or detection (metadata), to block, challenge or otherwise perform an action on the web traffic (data)

We can diagram the above as follows:

Using these concepts, all the product groupings that we offer can be converted to different types of signals or detections. All else remains the same. And if we are able to run and generate our signals on all traffic separately from the rule system, therefore generating all the metadata, we get what we call always-on detections , another vital benefit of a single platform approach. Also note that the order in which we generate the signals becomes irrelevant.

In diagram form:

The benefits are twofold. First, problem spaces (such as account takeover or web attacks) become signal groupings, and therefore metadata that can be queried to answer questions about your environment.

For example, let’s take our Bot Management signal, the bot score , and our WAF Attack Score signal, the attack score. These already run as always-on detections at Cloudflare. By combining these two signals and filtering your traffic against them, you can gain powerful insights on who is accessing your application*:

Second, as everything is just a signal, the mitigation layer, driven by the optional rules, becomes detection agnostic. By providing the same signals as fields in a unified rule system, writing high level policies becomes a breeze. And as we said earlier, given the detection is always-on and fully separated from the mitigation rule system, exploring the data can be thought of as a powerful rule match preview engine. No need to deploy a rule in LOG mode to see what it matches!

We can now design a unified user experience that reflects Application Security as a single product.

* note: the example here is simplistic, and the use cases become a lot more powerful once you expand to the full set of potential signals that the platform can generate. Take, for example, our ability to detect file uploads. If you run a job application site, you may want to let crawlers access your site, but you may *not* want crawlers to submit applications on behalf of applicants. By combining the bot score signal with the file upload signal, you can ensure that rule is enforced.

Introducing a unified Application Security experience

As signals are always-on, the user journey can now start from our new overview page where we highlight security suggestions based on your traffic profile and configurations. Alternatively, you can jump straight into analytics where you can investigate your traffic using a combination of all available signals.

When a specific traffic pattern seems malicious, you can jump into the rule system to implement a security policy. As part of our new design, given the simplicity of the navigation, we also took advantage of the opportunity to introduce a new web assets page , where we highlight discovery and attack surface management details.

Of course, reaching the final design required multiple iterations and feedback sessions. To best understand the balance of maintaining flexibility in the UI whilst reducing complexity, we focused on customer tasks to be done and documenting their processes while trying to achieve their intended actions in the dashboard. Reducing navigation items and using clear naming was one element, but we quickly learned that the changes needed to support ease of use for tasks across the platform.

Here is the end result:

To recap, our new dashboard now includes:

One overview page where misconfigurations, risks, and suggestions are aggregated

Simplified and redesigned security analytics that surfaces security signals from all Application Security capabilities, so you can easily identify and act on any suspicious activity

A new web assets page, where you can manage your attack surfaces, helping improve detection relevance

A single Security Rules page that provides a unified interface to manage, prioritise, and customise all mitigation rules in your zone, significantly streamlining your security configuration

A new settings page where advanced control is based on security needs, not individual products

Let’s dive into each one.

Overview

With the unified security approach, the new overview page aggregates and prioritizes security suggestions across all your web assets, helping you maintain a healthy security posture . The suggestions span from detected (ongoing) attacks if there are any, to risks and misconfigurations to further solidify your protection. This becomes the daily starting point to manage your security posture.

Analytics

Security Analytics and Events have been redesigned to make it easier to analyze your traffic. Suspicious activity detected by Cloudflare is surfaced at the top of the page, allowing you to easily filter and review related traffic. From the Traffic Analytics Sampled Log view, further below in the page, new workflows enable you to take quick action to craft a custom rule or review related security events in context.

Web assets

Web assets is a new concept introduced to bridge your business goals with threat detection capabilities. A web asset is any endpoint, file, document, or other related entity that we normally would act on from a security perspective. Within our new web asset page, you will be able to explore all relevant discovered assets by our system.

With our unified security platform, we are able to rapidly build new use-case driven threat detections . For example, to block automated actions across your e-commerce website, you can instruct Cloudflare’s system to block any fraudulent signup attempts, while allowing verified crawlers to index your product pages. This is made possible by labelling your web assets, which, where possible, is automated by Cloudflare, and then using those labels to power threat detections to protect your assets.

Security rules

The unified Security rules interface brings all mitigation rule types — including WAF custom rules, rate limiting rules, API sequence rules, and client side rules — together in one centralized location, eliminating the need to navigate multiple dashboards.

The new page gives you visibility into how Cloudflare mitigates both incoming traffic and blocks potentially malicious client side resources from loading, making it easier to understand your security posture at a glance. The page allows you to create customised mitigation rules by combining any detection signals, such as Bot Score, Attack Score, or signals from Leaked Credential Checks, enabling precise control over how Cloudflare responds to potential threats.

Settings

Balancing guidance and flexibility was the key driver for designing the new Settings page. As much as Cloudflare guides you towards the optimal security posture through recommendations and alerts, customers that want the flexibility to proactively adjust these settings can find all of them here.

Experience it today

This is the first of many enhancements we plan to make to the Application Security experience in the coming months. To check out the new navigation, log in to the Cloudflare dashboard , click on “Security” and choose “Check it out” when you see the message below. You will still have the option of opting out, if you so prefer.

Let us know what you think either by sharing feedback in our community forum or by providing feedback directly in the dashboard (you will be prompted if you revert to the old design).