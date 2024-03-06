Radwa Radwan

General availability for WAF Content Scanning for file malware protection
03/07/2024
Announcing the General Availability of WAF Content Scanning, protecting your web applications and APIs from malware by scanning files in-transit...
01/23/2024
The issuance of Emergency Rules by Cloudflare on January 17, 2024, helped give customers a big advantage in dealing with these threats...
09/19/2023
Cloudflare Analytics can now suggest rate limiting threshold based on historic traffic patterns. Rate Limiting also supports a throttle behavior...
03/18/2023
Revealing Account Security Analytics and Events, new eyes on your account in Cloudflare dashboard to give holistic visibility. No matter how many zones you manage, they are all there!...
03/15/2023
We are making the machine learning empowered WAF and Security analytics view available to our Business plan customers, to help detect and stop attacks before they are known...
12/09/2022
Today we are making the WAF smarter by increasing availability of our new machine learning powered enhancement, the WAF Attack Score!...
12/09/2022
Security Analytics gives you a security lens across all of your HTTP traffic, not only mitigated requests, allowing you to focus on what matters most: traffic deemed malicious but potentially not mitigated....