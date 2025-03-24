Security Week 2025: in review

5 min read

Thank you for following along with another Security Week at Cloudflare. We’re extremely proud of the work our team does to make the Internet safer and to help meet the challenge of emerging threats. As our CISO Grant Bourzikas outlined in his kickoff post this week, security teams are facing a landscape of rapidly increasing complexity introduced by vendor sprawl, an “AI Boom”, and an ever-growing surface area to protect.

As we continuously work to meet new challenges, Innovation Weeks like Security Week give us an invaluable opportunity to share our point of view and engage with the wider Internet community. Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet. We want to help safeguard the Internet from the arrival of quantum supercomputers, help protect the livelihood of content creators from unauthorized AI scraping, help raise awareness of the latest Internet threats, and help find new ways to help reduce the reuse of compromised passwords. Solving these challenges will take a village. We’re grateful to everyone who has engaged with us on these issues via social media, contributed to our open source repositories , and reached out through our technology partner program to work with us on the issues most important to them. For us, that’s the best part.

Here’s a recap of this week’s announcements:

Helping make the Internet safer

Threat research from the network that sees the most threats

Securing models and guarding against AI threats

Simplifying security

Data security everywhere, all the time

Tune in to the latest on Cloudflare TV

For a deeper dive on many of the great announcements from Security Week, check out our CFTV segments where our team shares even more details on our latest updates.

See you for our next Innovation Week