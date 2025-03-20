Improved support for private applications and reusable access policies with Cloudflare Access

11 min read

For years, Cloudflare has helped organizations modernize their access to internal resources by delivering identity-aware access controls through our Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service, Cloudflare Access . Our customers have accelerated their ZTNA implementations for web-based applications in particular, using our intuitive workflows for Access applications tied to public hostnames.

However, given our architecture design, we have primarily handled private network application access (applications tied to private IP addresses or hostnames) through the network firewall component of our Secure Web Gateway (SWG) service, Cloudflare Gateway . We provided a small wrapper from Access to connect the two experiences. While this implementation technically got the job done, there were some clear downsides, and our customers have frequently cited the inconsistency.

Today, we are thrilled to announce that we have redesigned the self-hosted private application administrative experience within Access to match the experience for web-based apps on public hostnames. We are introducing support for private hostname and IP address-defined applications directly within Access, as well as reusable access policies. Together, these updates make ZTNA even easier for our customers to deploy and streamline ongoing policy management.

In order to better understand how this feature improves the overall functionality of Access, let’s explore what makes up a “private” application, how they are typically accessed, what was possible before this feature, and what the new feature enables. If you are a networking expert or aficionado, you can skip ahead to A look back: protecting private applications with Cloudflare Zero Trust before Access Private IP Address and Hostname support .

Private applications

A private application in this context, is any application that is only accessible through a private IP address or hostname.

Private IP addresses

Private IP addresses, often referred to as RFC 1918 IP addresses , are scoped to a specific network and can only be reached by users on that network. While public IP addresses must be unique across the entire Internet, private IP addresses can be reused across networks. Any device or virtual machine will have a private IP address. For example, if I run ipconfig on my own Windows machine, I can see an address of 192.168.86.172.

This is the address that any other machine on my own network can use to reference and communicate with this specific machine. Private IP addresses are useful for applications and ephemeral infrastructure (systems that spin up and down dynamically) because they can be reused and only have to be unique within their specific network. This is much easier to manage than issuing a public IPv4 address to resources – we’ve actually run out of available public IPv4 address space !

In order to host an application on a machine in my network, I need to make that application available to other machines in the network. Typically, this is done by assigning the application to a specific port. A request to that application might then look something like this: http://10.128.0.6:443 which in plain English is saying “Using the hypertext transfer protocol, reach out to the machine at an address of 10.128.0.6 in my network, and connect to port 443.” Connecting to an application can be done in a browser, over SSH, over RDP, through a thick client application, or many other methods of accessing a resource over an IP address.

In this case, we have an Apache2 example web server, running at that address and port combination.

If I attempt to access this IP address outside of the same network as this machine running the web server, then I will either get no result, or a completely different application, if I have something else running on that IP address/port combination in that other network.

Private hostnames

We don’t want to remember 10.128.0.6 every time we want to access this application. Just like the Internet, we can use DNS in our private network. While public DNS serves as the phone book for the entire Internet, private DNS is more like a school directory that is only valid for phone numbers within the campus.

For a private application, I can configure a DNS record, very similar to how I might expose a public website to the world. But instead, I will map my DNS record to a private IP address that is only accessible within my own network. Additionally, private DNS does not require registering a domain with a registrar or adhering to defined top level domains. I can host an application on application.mycompany, and it is a valid internal DNS record.

In this example, I am running my web server on Google Cloud and will call the application kennyapache.local. In my local DNS, kennyapache.local has an A record mapping it to an IPv4 address within my private network on Google Cloud (GCP).

This means that any machine within my network can use https://kennyapache.local instead of having to remember the explicit IP address.

Accessing private applications outside the private network

Private networks require your machine, or virtual machine, to be connected directly to the same network as the target private IP address or hostname. This is a helpful property to keep unauthorized users from accessing applications, but presents a challenge if the application you want to use is outside your local network.

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), forward proxies, and proxy protocols (aka “ PAC files ”) are all methods to enable a machine outside your private network to reach a private IP address/hostname within the private network. These tools work by adding an additional network interface to the machine and specifying that certain requests need to be routed through a remote private network, not the local network the machine is currently connected to, or out to the public Internet.

When I connect my machine to a forward proxy, in this case Cloudflare’s device client, WARP , and run ipconfig I can see a new network interface and IP address added to the list:

This additional network interface will take control of specific network requests and route those to an external private network instead of the default behavior of my machine, which would be to route to that IP address on my own local network.

A look back: protecting private applications with Cloudflare Zero Trust before Access Private IP Address and Hostname support

We will continue to use our Apache2 server hosted on a GCP private domain as an example private application. We will briefly touch on how Cloudflare Zero Trust was previously used to protect private applications and why this new feature is a huge step forward. Cloudflare Zero Trust has two primary components used to protect application traffic: Cloudflare Access and Gateway.

Cloudflare Access

Cloudflare Access is designed to protect internal applications and resources without the need for a traditional VPN. Access allows organizations to authenticate and authorize users through identity providers — such as Okta, Azure AD, or Google Workspace — before granting them entry to internal systems or web-based applications.

Until now, Access required that an application had to be defined using a public DNS record. This means that a user had to expose their application to the Internet in order to leverage Access and use all of its granular security features. This isn’t quite as scary as it sounds, because Access allows you to enforce strong user, device, and network security controls. In fact, NIST and many other major security organizations support this model.

In practice, an administrator would map their internal IP address or hostname to a public URL using our app connector, Cloudflare Tunnel .

Then, the administrator would create an Access application corresponding to that public URL. Cloudflare then sends a user through a single sign-on flow for any request made to that application.

However, this approach does not work for organizations that have strict requirements to never expose an application over public DNS. Additionally, this does not work for applications outside the browser like SSH, RDP, FTP and other thick client applications, which are all options to connect to private applications.

If I tried to SSH to my Access-protected public hostname, I would get an error message with no way to authenticate, since there is no easy way to do a single sign-on through the browser in conjunction with SSH.

Access Private Network applications

Until now, because Access operated using public hostnames, we have handled private network access for our customers using the network firewall piece of Cloudflare Gateway. A few years ago, we launched Access Private Network applications, which automatically generate the required Gateway block policies. However, this was a limited approach that was ultimately just a wrapper in front of two Gateway policies.

Cloudflare Gateway

Cloudflare Gateway is a secure web gateway that protects users from threats on the public Internet by filtering and securing DNS and web traffic. Gateway acts as a protective layer between end users and online resources by enforcing security controls, like blocking malicious domains, restricting access to risky categories of sites, and preventing data exfiltration .

Gateway is also used to route user traffic into private networks and acts as a forward proxy. It allows customers to create policies for private IP addresses and hostnames. This is because Gateway relies on traffic being proxied from the user’s machine to the Gateway service itself. This is most commonly done with the Cloudflare WARP client. WARP enables the configuration of which IP addresses and hostnames to send to Gateway for filtering and routing.

Once connected to a private network, through Gateway, a user can directly connect to private IP addresses and hostnames that are configured for that network.

I can then configure specific network firewall policies to allow or block traffic destined to private IP addresses.

Great! Looks like we’ve solved protecting private applications using Gateway. Not quite, unfortunately, as there are a few components of Gateway that are not an ideal model for an application-focused security model. While not discussed above, a few of the challenges we encountered when using Gateway for application access control included:

Private applications were mixed in with general Gateway network firewall rules, complicating configuration and maintenance

Defining and managing private applications was not possible in Terraform

Application access logs were buried in general network firewall logs (these logs can contain all Internet traffic for an organization!)

Enforcement within Gateway relied on specific WARP client sessions, which lacked granular identity details

Administrators couldn’t use Access Rule Groups or other Access features built specifically for managing application access controls

We knew we could do better.

A unified approach to application access

Knowing these limitations, we set out to extend Access to support any application, regardless of whether it is public or private. This principle guided our efforts to create a unified application definition in Cloudflare Access. Any self-hosted application, regardless of whether it is public or privately routable, should be defined in a single application type. The result is quite straightforward: Access Applications now support private IP addresses and hostnames .

However, the engineering work was not as simple as adding a private IP address and hostname option to Cloudflare Access. Given our platform’s architecture, Access does not have any way to route private requests by itself. We still have to rely on Gateway and the WARP client for that component.

An application-aware firewall

This meant that we needed to add an application-specific phase to Gateway’s firewall. The new phase detects whether a user’s traffic matches a defined application, and if so it sends the traffic to Access for authentication and authorization of a user and their session. This required extending Gateway’s network firewall to have knowledge of which private IP addresses and hostnames are defined as applications.

Thanks to this new firewall phase, now an administrator can configure exactly where they want their private applications to be evaluated in their overall network firewall.

Private application sessions

The other component we had to solve was per-application session management. In an Access public application, we issue a JSON Web Token (JWT) as a cookie which conveniently has an expiration associated. That acts as a session expiration. For private applications, we do not always have the ability to store a cookie. If the request is not over a browser, there is nowhere to put a cookie.

For browser-based private applications, we follow the exact same pattern as a public application and issue a JWT as a means to track the session. App administrators get the additional benefit of being able to do JWT validation for these apps as well. Non-browser based applications required adding a new per-application session to Gateway’s firewall. These application sessions are bound to a specific device and track the next time a user has to authenticate before accessing the application.

Access private applications

Once we solved application awareness and session management in Gateway’s firewall, we could extend Access to support private IP address- and hostname-defined applications. Administrators can now directly define Access applications using private IP addresses and hostnames:

You can see that private hostname and private IP address are now configuration options when defining an Access application.

If it is a non-HTTPS application (whether HTTP or non-browser), the user will receive a client pop-up prompting a re-authentication:

HTTPS applications will behave exactly the same as an Access application with a public hostname. The user will be prompted to log in via single sign-on, and then a JWT will be issued to that specific domain.

Then we see a JWT issued to the application itself.

Introducing Reusable Policies

As part of this work, we were able to address another long-standing pain point in Access —– managing policies across multiple applications was a time-consuming and error-prone process. Policies were nested objects under individual applications, requiring administrators to either rely heavily on Access Groups or repeat identical configurations for each application.

With Reusable Policies, administrators can now create standardized policies — such as high, medium, or low risk — and assign them across multiple applications. A single change to a reusable policy will propagate to all associated applications, significantly simplifying management. With this new capability, we anticipate that many of our customers will be able to move from managing hundreds of access policies to a small handful. We’ve also renamed "Access Groups" to "Rule Groups," aligning with their actual function and reducing confusion with identity provider (IdP) groups.

A redesigned user interface

Alongside these functional updates, we’ve launched a significant UI refresh based on years of user feedback. The new interface offers more information at a glance and provides consistent, intuitive workflows for defining and managing applications.

Looking ahead

While today’s release is a major step forward, there’s more to come. Currently, private hostname support is limited to port 443 with TLS inspection enabled. Later in 2025, we plan to extend support to arbitrary private hostnames on any port and protocol, further broadening Access’s capabilities.

Get started today

